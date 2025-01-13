Urvashi Rautela, Balakrishna’s viral dance video from Hyderabad party

Hyderabad: The Telugu blockbuster Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela, is a massive success in theatres. Directed by Bobby Kolli, this action-packed period drama has impressed audiences and brought in great box office numbers.

To celebrate its success, the cast and crew held a grand party on Sunday in Hyderabad. One of the highlights was Balakrishna and Urvashi recreating the dance steps of the hit song “Dabidi Dibidi.” Urvashi shared a fun clip from the event on her social media, thanking fans and celebrating the song’s 20 million views. Composed by Thaman, the song has become a favorite among fans.

The movie’s powerful cast includes Bobby Deol, Shraddha Srinath, and Pragya Jaiswal. Balakrishna’s performance, with multiple looks, has been praised by fans and critics. The technical team, with music by Thaman and visuals by Vijay Kartik Kannan, added to the film’s grand feel.

However, a video of the dance from the party caused some controversy, with some calling it inappropriate. Balakrishna’s fans defended him, saying the criticism came from rival groups trying to overshadow the film’s success.

Since its release on January 12, Daaku Maharaaj has made Rs. 56 crore on its opening day and continues to do well at the box office. To celebrate further, the team has planned a big event in Anantapur, which fans are excited about.