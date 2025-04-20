Urvashi Rautela breaks silence on Temple claim backlash

Mumbai: Actress Urvashi Rautela is often in the news, not just for her movies, but also for her bold or confusing statements. She has been part of many controversies before. The latest one happened when she said in an interview that there is a temple in her name near the famous Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand. This upset many people and became a big issue online.

What Did She Say?

During a recent interview, Urvashi said, “There is a temple in my name. If you visit Badrinath, there is an Urvashi Temple nearby.” When asked if people go there to pray, she laughed and said, “It’s a temple, so of course they do.”

After this video went viral, many people on social media started trolling her. Some said she was showing off, while others said she was disrespecting religion. Priests from the area explained that the temple she mentioned is not about her. It is a very old and holy temple for Goddess Sati, one of the 108 Shaktipeeths.

Urvashi Explains Her Side

Urvashi’s team shared a statement to clear things up. They said, “Urvashi Rautela said that there is a temple in my name in Uttarakhand, not Urvashi Rautela’s temple. Now people don’t even listen to things properly; just hearing ‘Urvashi’ or ‘temple,’ they assumed that people worship Urvashi Rautela. Listen to this video properly and then speak (sic).”

“Urvashi said, yes, at Delhi University, she was referred to as ‘Damdami Mai’, and there’s a news article supporting this. Legal action should be taken against those who have made misleading remarks about Urvashi Rautela’s statement (sic).”

Urvashi’s team said they may take legal action against people spreading lies. They asked everyone to be kind and check facts before speaking.

In short, Urvashi says her words were misunderstood—and once again, a small comment turned into a big controversy.