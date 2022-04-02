Urvashi Rautela: First Indian star to perform on top of Burj Al Arab

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela is known for her mesmerising beauty and versatility. The actress, who rose to fame with Honey Singh’s music video titled Love Dose, has come a long way in her acting career and achieved a lot too. She has managed to garner success in her long acting career.

Urvashi, recently became the first Indian artist to perform at Burj Al Arab, which is touted to be world’s most luxurious and ‘only seven star’ hotel located in Dubai. Taking to Instagram, the Sanam Re actress announced the same and expressed her happiness. Sharing a video of her performance, “#SoGrateful 1st INDIAN ARTIST ever to perform on top of Burj Al Arab world’s only seven 🌟.Thank you for all these world class opportunities in my life ☝🏻🌎🤍⚔️🔝 #UR1.”

The Miss Universe 2022 Judge reportedly charged a whopping amount of Rs 5 crore as her remuneration to perform.

Earlier, Urvashi Rautela became the first Indian actress to feature on the cover of leading Iraq Magazine, Baghdad Style Street’s March 2021 special issue. Not just this, she also became the first Indian celebrity to appear as a showstopper at Arab Fashion Week in 2020.

On the professional front, Urvashi is all set to make her Tamil debut with the Rs 200 crore big-budget film ‘The Legend’ opposite Saravana. She will also be seen in the Jio studios web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Randeep Hooda.