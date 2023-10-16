Urvashi Rautela loses ’24 carat real gold’ phone, seeks help from Internet

On Sunday afternoon, she finally took to her X and put up a tweet asking for help from the netizens

Urvashi Rautela (Twitter)

Mumbai: Actress Urvashi Rautela, who is known for ‘Great Grand Masti’ and was last seen in a special performance in the Telugu film ‘Agent’, recently lost her mobile phone during the high-voltage India-Pakistan match which was held in Ahmedabad as a part of the ongoing ICC World Cup.

The actress took to her official X account, and shared that she lost her “24 carat real gold iPhone” at the stadium.

The match concluded on Saturday with Team India comfortably beating its neighbours, but the actress spent after hours of the match in distress and registered an official complaint with the police at 1 a.m. on Sunday. 

On Sunday afternoon, she finally took to her X and put up a tweet asking for help from the netizens. She also attached a picture of the official document about the complaint of her lost phone.

Explaining the unfortunate event, she wrote on X, “Lost my 24 carat real gold iPhone at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad! If anyone comes across it, please help. Contact me ASAP. #LostPhone #AhmedabadStadium #HelpNeeded #indvspak.Tag someone who can help.”

A lot of netizens swarmed to the comments and put up a myriad of responses under the tweet. While some poked fun at the actress, others mainly were supportive of the actress in her loss of the asset.

