Urvashi Rautela urges netizens to pray for her mother as the latter recovers

Mumbai: Actress Urvashi Rautela is urging netizens to pray for the faster recovery of her mother, Meera Rautela. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a picture in which she can be seen hugging her mother, as the latter makes a recovery.

The actress was seen wearing a leopard print outfit. She wrote in the caption, “PL PRAY FOR MY MOTHER”.

Earlier, Urvashi Rautela had shared her aspirations to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. In a recent interview with IANS, the actress also mentioned her eagerness to collaborate with South Indian stars, including Prabhas, Allu Arjun, and Thalapathy Vijay, acknowledging their stellar presence in cinema.

The actress said, “In Bollywood, I would love to work with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Their filmographies and the way they’ve won millions of hearts are incredible. In South Cinema, I’d love to collaborate with Prabhas, Allu Arjun, and Thalapathy Vijay”.

Speaking about the positive response for her recent release, ‘Daaku Maharaaj’, the actress shared, “Honestly, we didn’t anticipate this level of love and appreciation. We knew it was a great film, but the overwhelming response has truly surprised us”.

Urvashi further shared what influenced her decision to take on the project. She said, “The team was incredible, working with such a legendary superstar, the ‘God of Masses’, and a talented director like Bobby Kohli, with Nagavamsi Sitara Entertainments producing the film, made it irresistible. The role offered me many opportunities to showcase my acting skills, and the scenes were so well-written that I couldn’t say no”.

Talking about her decision to transition from Hindi films to South Indian cinema, the actress explained that as an actor, there are no boundaries or limitations. Drawing inspiration from industry veterans like Priyanka Chopra, who has successfully worked in Bollywood, Hollywood, and now Tollywood with director Rajamouli, Urvashi emphasized that actors should not confine themselves to any specific genre or industry.