Urwa Hocane, Farhan Saeed open up about their divorce decision!

Islamabad: Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane, one of Pakistan’s most adored celebrity couples, have finally broken their silence on the separation rumors that made headlines back in 2020. The duo, who tied the knot in 2016 after the success of their drama Udaari, faced many troubles in their marriage.

In a recent interview, the couple openly spoke about their past decision to part ways and what led them back to each other. Farhan revealed that mutual respect played a key role in their reconciliation. He shared that despite facing difficulties, they never publicly spoke against each other or disrespected their families, which allowed them to rebuild their bond.

“Our situation was pretty open in front of everyone, but one thing that went really right was that we never did or said anything to harm each other,” the Pi Jaun singer shared.

Urwa echoed his sentiments, stating that despite the struggles, respect always remained at the core of their relationship, ultimately leading them to reconcile.

Meanwhile, Urwa and Farhan welcomed their first child, a beautiful baby girl, on January 3, 2024.