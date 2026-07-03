US: 125 on cruise ship infected with highly contagious norovirus

The Ruby Princess was on a 20-day round trip journey from San Francisco to Canada and Alaska when 102 passengers and 23 crew members were stricken by norovirus.

Photo of Yunus Lasania Yunus Lasania Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Norovirus
Representational image.

More than 120 passengers and crew members on a Princess Cruises ship that docked in San Francisco on Thursday were infected with a stomach virus while on their voyage, federal health officials said.

The Ruby Princess was on a 20-day round trip journey from San Francisco to Canada and Alaska when 102 passengers and 23 crew members were stricken by norovirus, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Norovirus is highly contagious, often spread by food or on surfaces, particularly in crowded conditions. It is a short-lived illness for many people, but can be dangerous for people with underlying health conditions, young children and those aged 65 and older.

Subhan Bakery

Symptoms include sudden onset of vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain that can last three days, according to the CDC.

The outbreak on the Ruby Princess, which set sail on June 12, was reported to the CDC on Saturday, officials said, adding that not all the infected people were sick at the same time or when the ship arrived or left port.

There were 3,032 passengers and 1,144 crew members on the Ruby Princess voyage, the CDC said.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Princess Cruises said in a statement that the ship’s crew responded promptly and implemented “enhanced sanitation protocols across the ship.”

The ship will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected before departing on its next trip later Thursday, the company said.

So far this year, there have been seven illness outbreaks reported on cruise ships in the CDC’s jurisdiction, mostly from norovirus, health officials said.

Lord's Engineering College

Most norovirus outbreaks occur when people who are already infected spread the virus to others by direct means, such as through sharing food or utensils. Outbreaks can also be spread through food, water or contaminated surfaces.

Washing hands frequently is key to preventing a norovirus infection, especially after using the bathroom or before eating and drinking. It is best to use soap and water, scrubbing and washing for at least 20 seconds. Hand sanitiser alone doesn’t work well against norovirus, the CDC said.

Tags
Photo of Yunus Lasania Yunus Lasania Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Yunus Lasania

Yunus Lasania

With over 9 years of experience in reporting, Yunus Lasania is a journalist who has worked with 3 national dailies in his career. He last worked as the state correspondent… More »
Back to top button