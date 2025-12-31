US announces sanctions over alleged Iran-Venezuela weapon trade

Washington: The US administration announced sanctions against 10 entities and individuals based in Iran and Venezuela, accusing Tehran of supplying conventional weapons to Caracas and threatening US interests across the Western Hemisphere including US homeland.

In separate statements, the US Department of State and the US Department of the Treasury said a Venezuelan company targeted by the sanctions had been involved in the sale of millions of dollars’ worth of Iranian designed combat unmanned aerial vehicles, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trump warned that Iran could face consequences “more powerful than the last time” if it resumes prohibited military activity, while also signaling openness to renewed diplomatic engagement with Tehran.

“Iran may be behaving badly,” Trump said at a Mar-a-Lago news conference with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “But if it’s confirmed… consequences will be very powerful,” he said in response to a question.

Trump said intelligence suggested Iran might be seeking alternative locations following earlier US strikes.

“The sites were obliterated, but they’re looking at other sites,” he said. “And if they’re doing that, they’re making a big mistake.”

Asked whether the US would support bilateral discussions with Iran, Trump replied simply, “Yeah. I would. Sure.”

He said he had previously urged negotiations before conflict escalated.

“I said, let’s negotiate and they didn’t believe what was going to happen would happen,” Trump said. “Now they believe me.”

Trump argued that curbing Iran’s influence was central to broader regional peace.

“If they build up, there can’t be peace in the Middle East,” he said.