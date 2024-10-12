US approves multibillion-dollar weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE

The United States (US) on Friday, October 11, announced the approval of a multibillion-dollar weapons sales to both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a statement, the Pentagon said that the State Department had approved the possible sale of 220 AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder Missiles and other related elements of logistics and program support for an estimated cost of 251.8 million dollars to Saudi Arabia.

The US also approved the sale of 2,503 AGM-114R3 Hellfire II missiles and other related elements of logistical and program support worth an estimated 655 million dollars.

“The proposed sale will improve Saudi Arabia’s capability to meet current and future threats and improve interoperability with systems operated by U.S. Forces and other Gulf countries. Saudi Arabia’s continued investment in its defensive capabilities is crucial to protecting its borders, energy infrastructure, and its residents,” the Pentagon said.

The third and final possible sale approved by the US to Saudi Arabia of 10,000 M456 series, 105mm, High Explosive Anti-Tank Tracer cartridges and various types of tank, howitzer, and machine gun ammunition and related equipment for an estimated cost of 139 million dollars.

Along with the sale to Saudi Arabia, the State Department had approved the 1.2 billion dollars sale of 259 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) M31A1 Unitary Pods, which include 1,554 missiles at six missiles per pod and 203 Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) M57 Unitary Missiles to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

These proposed sales will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the US by helping to improve the security of an important regional partner

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of both sales. Congress needs to give the final approval.

Both sales occur during the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian groups.