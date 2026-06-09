US army Apache crashes near Strait of Hormuz, pilots ‘fine’

A US Army Apache attack helicopter went down near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, June 8, and its two crew members were rescued safely, The New York Times reported, citing two people briefed on the incident. President Donald Trump later confirmed the pilots were unharmed.

“The two pilots are fine,” Trump told reporters late Monday after watching the NBA Finals in New York, speaking to journalists at John F Kennedy International Airport.

It was not immediately clear whether the Apache was brought down by Iranian fire, experienced a mechanical failure or encountered some other problem. This is the first instance of a downed Apache since hostilities between the United States and Iran began in February. Iran has claimed to have shot down 30 MQ-9 Reaper drones in the same period.

Deployed to break blockade

Apache helicopters, along with fighter jets and drones, have been deployed by US Central Command as part of efforts to break Iran’s blockade on the strait. The Apaches are generally used for patrol purposes but have been pushing deeper into Iranian airspace to project a more aggressive posture.

The crash came as the region was still reeling after Iran and Israel exchanged fire on Monday in what amounted to the biggest strain yet on the nominal ceasefire in the Iran war. Officials have so far been unable to convert the April ceasefire into a permanent end to the conflict.

Against this backdrop, Trump declared on Monday that the United States would achieve “total victory” over Iran within a fortnight. Speaking at a campaign tele-rally organised to build momentum for Senator Lindsey Graham ahead of a competitive Republican primary, Trump said negotiations with Tehran were yielding results and that a new nuclear deal was within reach.

“We’re negotiating now, and they want to make a very good deal. They’re willing to give us everything, they’re willing to give us no nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

He linked a diplomatic breakthrough to a fall in global oil prices. “I think we are winning that battle, but you’re really going to win it over the next two weeks when we declare total victory… oil prices will come tumbling down,” he added.

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Israel, Iran halt offensive

The declarations came even as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Tel Aviv had halted its military strikes on Iranian targets, though he stopped short of formally endorsing a ceasefire. Tehran, for its part, also suspended operations against Israel but warned it would resume offensive action if Israeli forces continued air raids over southern Lebanon.

Despite the volatile security backdrop, Iranian diplomatic channels signalled a continued willingness to engage Washington. A senior Iranian official told CNN that Tehran had no objection to advancing peace talks, provided it was confident the American side was acting in good faith.

When pressed on NBC’s Meet the Press on why a formal agreement had not been signed if Iran was in as precarious a position as the White House claimed, Trump cited national resolve rather than a lack of intent.”Because they’re strong. They’re proud. There are things they never thought they’d be doing that they’re going to have to do. They’ve got no choice. And it takes a little while,” he said.