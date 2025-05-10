US: Ashfaq Syed sworn in as Naperville City Council member

Illinois: In a ceremony at the Naperville Municipal Centre, Ashfaq Syed was officially sworn in as a member of the Naperville City Council.

Surrounded by family, friends, supporters, and community leaders, Syed took the oath of office and delivered his inaugural remarks, pledging to serve with integrity, accountability, and a deep commitment to the people of Naperville.

A seasoned community leader, Syed brings years of experience in nonprofit leadership and civic engagement to the City Council.

He served as President of the Naperville Public Library Board and holds board positions with Loaves & Fishes Community Services and 360 Youth Services—organizations dedicated to strengthening families and empowering residents.

In his speech, Syed highlighted his priorities of fiscal responsibility, responsive governance, and strategic investment in community needs.

“I am humbled and honoured to stand before you tonight as your newly elected City Council Member,” Syed said. “This moment is not mine alone—it belongs to every resident, every volunteer, and every voter who believed in a vision of transparent, responsible, and community-centred leadership.”

He emphasised Naperville’s long-standing tradition of innovation, safety, and inclusivity, while acknowledging the importance of adapting to future challenges through collaborative and thoughtful policymaking.

“Budgets should reflect our values,” Syed added. “City government should be as responsive as the people it serves. I will advocate for smarter growth, support small businesses, and invest in services that uplift families and strengthen our neighbourhoods.”

Syed closed his remarks by thanking his wife, family, campaign team, and the residents of Naperville for their trust and support.

“Together, we will continue to make Naperville not just a great city, but a truly inclusive one, where every voice is heard and every resident can thrive.”