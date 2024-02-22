US asks Pakistan to respect freedom of expression, end social media curbs

On irregularities in election process in Pakistan, Matthew Miller said the US wants full investigation into the matter.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 22nd February 2024 3:29 pm IST
US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller. (Photo: ANI)

Washington: The US has asked Pakistan to respect freedom of expression and restore access to X and social media platforms.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

On disruptions on social media in Pakistan, US state department spokesperson Matthew Miller, in a media briefing, said: “So we are concerned by any report of restrictions on the exercise of the freedom of expression and association in Pakistan, including the partial or complete government-imposed internet shutdowns, which includes, of course, on social media platforms.

Also Read
Indian Navy provides medical assistance to Iranian fishing vessel

“We continue to call on Pakistan to respect freedom of expression and restore access to any social media that has been restricted, including Twitter, I think now known as X,” the spokesperson added.

MS Education Academy

On irregularities in election process in Pakistan, Matthew Miller said the US wants full investigation into the matter.

Mobile internet was suspended on February 8, the polling day after which the country’s caretaker government had said that the step was taken as a security measure.

As per NetBlocks, a global internet monitor, X services have been restricted in the country since February 17, Geo news reported.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 22nd February 2024 3:29 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button