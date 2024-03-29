US award for photo of Hamas parading woman’s body sparks outrage

The photo of the deceased was among several images that helped Associated Press secure the first place in one of the Pictures of the Year International award categories earlier this month

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th March 2024 10:45 pm IST
Photo of Hamas parading woman's body wins top award in US, sparks outrage
Hamas parades woman's body through the streets of Gaza

An image depicting Hamas members parading a Jewish woman’s body through the streets of Gaza following an October 7, 2023, attack has been awarded a Photo-of-the-Year prize, sparking outrage among netizens.

The woman, identified as 23-year-old Shani Louk, was a German tourist. She was found dead weeks after the attack.

The graphic of the deceased was among several images that helped Associated Press (AP), a news agency, secure first place in one of the Pictures of the Year International award categories earlier this month.

US-based Donald W Reynolds Journalism Institute at the Missouri School of Journalism presented this award and described it as the world’s oldest photojournalism competition. However, the move prompted a severe backlash on social media, with many users criticising the use of Louk’s image as “an outrageous desecration of Jewish lives.”

Despite the fault-finding criticism from netizens, the image was initially shared on the award organisers’ social media page. However, it was later removed due to the outrage over its content.

