US: Azaan is changing Minneapolis city’s soundscape

The Muslim call to prayer, known as Azaan is now changing the soundscape of Minneapolis city in the state of Minnesota in the United States of America (USA).

The steadily increasing Muslim community in the city is pleased with the recent developments, allowing the Azaan to be publicly broadcast. The Azaan is called from the rooftops of the mosques and it overpowers the noise of the bustling traffic in the area.

An increasing number of Muslims are joining the Dar Al-Hijrah mosque, celebrating the recent decision with caution. Al-Hijrah was granted special permit to broadcast the call to prayer during Ramazan in May 2020, when the city was under a pandemic induced lockdown, inorder for people to hear it from home, mosque director Wali Dirie said. Reported Associated Press.

Adhering to the decision of the local council, the Azaan is now made from the mosque three times a day. It has motivated young children to attend the congregational prayers.

The legalisation of Azaan in Minnesota

In March this year, Minnesota became the first major American city to allow the Azaan being broadcast publicly. The city has allowed local Mosques to make Azaan on speakers. The city council approved the bill tabled by council member Jamal Osman.

It gave a green signal for Azaan to be made on loudspeaker between 7 AM to 10 PM, stating that the volume restrictions must be adhered to. Welcoming the decision of the council, Osman said that it is the right step toward religious equality.

As per the city council’s decision, mosques are allowed to make Azaan by loudspeaker three times a day, except for morning (Fajar)and night (Isha) prayers. Osman went on to say that Azaan could be made at the same time Church Bells are rung.