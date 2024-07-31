US-Bangla Airlines to start regular flights between Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has authorised US-Bangla Airlines to commence scheduled passenger flights between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

This service will operate from Dhaka to Jeddah during the 2024 summer season, with seven weekly flights, starting August 1, connecting the two nations, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The initiative aligns with GACA’s ongoing efforts to enhance air connectivity and link the Kingdom with the world, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives of establishing the Kingdom as a global logistics hub and opening new travel horizons.

It also aligns with the goals of the National Aviation Strategy.