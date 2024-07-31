US-Bangla Airlines to start regular flights between Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh

This service will operate from Dhaka to Jeddah during the 2024 summer season, with seven weekly flights.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 31st July 2024 7:32 pm IST
US-Bangla Airlines
US-Bangla Airlines (Representative image)

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has authorised US-Bangla Airlines to commence scheduled passenger flights between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

This service will operate from Dhaka to Jeddah during the 2024 summer season, with seven weekly flights, starting August 1, connecting the two nations, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Also Read
Custodian of the two holy Mosques sends a written message to Iranian President

The initiative aligns with GACA’s ongoing efforts to enhance air connectivity and link the Kingdom with the world, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives of establishing the Kingdom as a global logistics hub and opening new travel horizons.

MS Education Academy

It also aligns with the goals of the National Aviation Strategy.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 31st July 2024 7:32 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button