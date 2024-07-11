US based Medtronic opens global IT centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Medtronic, a leading medical technology company, has established its first large-scale IT capability centre outside of the U.S. in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, India.

The new Global IT (GIT) centre is co-located with Medtronic’s existing Engineering and Innovation Center (MEIC) in Hyderabad. Medtronic is investing $60 million to set up the GIT centre, which is expected to create 300 jobs over the next 3-5 years.

The GIT centre will focus on cutting-edge technologies such as cloud engineering, data platforms, digital health applications, hyper automation, and AI/ML.

The centre will leverage talent competencies in areas like cloud and DevOps, advanced analytics and visualization, integration and middleware, full-stack engineering, robotic process automation, process and data mining, agile program management, process excellence and business analysis, as well as IT security and compliance.

“I am delighted that Medtronic is growing by leaps and bounds from Hyderabad. I had the pleasure of inaugurating MEIC’s expanded R&D facility in February this year and during this time, I discussed about various other opportunities. In about 5 months, we are here to launch Medtronic’s new global IT Center. Reputed firms like Medtronic choosing to double down on their existing investments in Telangana underscores the vibrant innovation ecosystem that is being nurtured here. This is a glowing testament to the government’s progressive policies. We remain committed to the growth of medical technologies sector, and we will extend every support from the Government,” said IT and industries minister, D Sridhar Babu who inaugurated the new facility.

“The inauguration of our Global IT Center in India is a testament to our commitment to strengthening global technology capabilities. We extend our gratitude to the Government of Telangana for fostering a vibrant innovation ecosystem. The launch of the center reiterates our commitment to the Indian market and propels us towards impacting more patient lives and advancing healthcare technology. India offers one of the best talent pools for IT we look forward to leveraging the skillset to support the growth of healthcare technology thereby positively impacting patient lives,” said Medtronic SVP and CIO, Rashmi Kumar.

The new GIT center is expected to boost productivity, manage risks, and drive growth in the healthcare technology domain through a range of talent competencies. One key area of focus is Cloud & DevOps, where the center will leverage expertise in cloud computing and DevOps practices to enable efficient and scalable infrastructure and software delivery. This will be complemented by advanced capabilities in Analytics & Visualization, allowing the team to uncover valuable insights and support data-driven decision-making.