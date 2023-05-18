US based Ocugen to establish R&D center in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ocugen, an American biotechnology major, is planning to establish a research and development (R&D) center in Telangana that will focus on developing cutting-edge modifier gene therapies and regenerative cell therapy targeting unmet medical needs, and vaccines to support public health.

The center will make a positive economic impact in the region and provide a significant number of jobs over the next few years, a press note said.

Based out of Pennsylvania, United States, Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing new treatment options to improve health and ‘offer hope’ for patients across the globe through ‘courageous innovation’, it further said.

The announcement was made after state industries minister K T Rama Rao’s meeting with Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO and Co-founder of Ocugen; Dr. Arun Upadhyay, Chief Scientific Officer, Head of Research, Development and Medical at Ocugen; and Dr. Ajay Potluri, In Charge of the Ocugen India Project in New York. State principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Industries and Commerce Dept. and Telangana life sciences CEO Shakthi M Nagappan were also present during the meeting.

“Establishing an R&D center in India creates a niche for discovering next generation regenerative and genetic medicines to address unmet medical needs. I am excited to work with the strong scientific and medical communities in Hyderabad while we continue to advance the development of therapeutic candidates at Ocugen,” said Dr. Arun Upadhyay, Chief Scientific Officer, Head of Research, Development and Medical at Ocugen.

KTR expressed delight over the development.

“Delighted to welcome @Ocugen to the vibrant biotech ecosystem of Hyderabad as they are setting up an R&D center with focus on modifier gene therapies and regenerative cell therapy, which is one of the key areas of focus for us as we look to triple the size of lifesciences ecosystem to USD 250 Bn I consider this investment strategic in nature and I’m confident that they will make a significant impact on the lives of people here and around the world #CellandGeneTherapy #TelanganaLeadsLifeSciences ,” KTR tweeted.