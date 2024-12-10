US charges former Syrian officials for war crimes

Washington: US federal indictment has charged two former senior Syrian intelligence officials from the regime of former President Bashar al-Assad with “war crimes against Americans and other civilians,” the Department of Justice announced.

The indictment accuses Jamil Hassan, 72, and Abdul Salam Mahmoud, 65, of conspiring to commit war crimes by subjecting detainees, including US citizens, to cruel and inhuman treatment at detention facilities such as the Mezzeh Military Airport prison near Damascus, according to the justice department.

Warrants for their arrest have been issued, though both remain at large, the statement read on Monday.

“The perpetrators of the Assad regime’s atrocities against American citizens and other civilians during the Syrian civil war must answer for their heinous crimes,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

“As alleged, these Assad regime intelligence officials whipped, kicked, electrocuted, and burned their victims; hung them by their wrists for prolonged periods of time; threatened them with rape and death; and falsely told them that their family members had been killed. The Justice Department has a long memory, and we will never stop working to find and bring to justice those who tortured Americans,” he added.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco reaffirmed the US’s commitment to accountability, stating, “The Assad regime may have fallen, but our commitment to accountability continues unabated. For the second time in a year, the Department of Justice has brought charges against those who committed war crimes against US citizens, deploying a previously unused federal law to hold accountable individuals who engaged in cruel and inhuman atrocities during armed conflict.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray said the bureau remains dedicated to collaborating with international law enforcement to ensure justice is served.

“Hassan and Mahmoud allegedly oversaw the systematic use of cruel and inhumane treatment on perceived enemies of the Syrian regime, including American citizens,” he said.

According to the Justice Department, Hassan, as the Director of Syrian Air Force Intelligence, managed a network of detention centres, including Mezzeh Prison. Mahmoud, a Brigadier General, directed operations at the prison.

From January 2012 to July 2019, the two allegedly conspired to identify, intimidate, and punish individuals detained at Mezzeh, including protesters, medical aid providers to regime opponents, and those who publicly criticised the Assad regime.

The indictment describes in detail the horrific treatment inflicted on detainees. Victims were beaten, electrocuted, and burned with acid. Some had their toenails removed, were hung by their wrists for extended periods, and were subjected to psychological torment, such as listening to the screams of other tortured detainees or being forced to share cells with dead bodies.

Guards reportedly threatened detainees with the death and sexual assault of their family members. Many were also deprived of adequate food, water, and medical care.

The indictment charges the two men with one count of conspiracy to commit the war crime of cruel and inhuman treatment. If convicted, Hassan and Mahmoud could face life imprisonment.

Sentencing will ultimately be determined by a federal district court judge, taking into account the US Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.