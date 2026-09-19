US, China negotiators in final talks ahead of Trump-Xi summit

Beijing: Top US and Chinese negotiators will hold final preparatory talks in Washington from Saturday, September 19, including on tariffs, ahead of President Xi Jinping’s expected visit to the United States for a summit with his counterpart Donald Trump, the commerce ministry here said.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will lead a delegation to Washington from September 19 to 23, where the two sides will discuss economic and trade issues of mutual concern, guided by the consensus reached by Xi and Trump, the ministry said.

The talks come ahead of Xi’s expected visit to Washington next week. Although Beijing is yet to officially announce the trip, US media reports have said that Xi is expected to arrive on September 23 and meet Trump the following day.

Trump plans to accord a rare airport reception to Xi by personally receiving him on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews when the Chinese President arrives, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported earlier.

The two leaders last met in Beijing in May during Trump’s visit, when they held talks aimed at improving ties between the world’s two largest economies.

Vice Premier He is set to hold talks with the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on a wide range of issues, including tariffs and artificial intelligence.

Bessent confirmed the talks, saying he looked forward to meeting Vice Premier He and continuing their “very good private discussions”.

Talks against Trump sanctions bill backdrop

The talks assume significance against the immediate backdrop of Trump signing a new sanctions bill to impose 100 per cent tariffs on countries buying Russian oil and gas, including China and India.

Trump signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 into law on Friday. The law authorises expanded sanctions and tariffs targeting Russia and countries that buy its energy exports.

China has rejected US attempts to impose tariffs over its purchases of Russian oil and gas, saying normal trade cooperation between countries should not be subject to interference by third parties.

“China engages in normal economic and trade cooperation with other countries on the basis of equality and mutual benefit,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters on Thursday.

“Such cooperation does not target any third party and shall be free from disruption or coercion from any third party. China opposes long-arm jurisdiction and unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law and lack a UN Security Council mandate,” he said.

Eye on reciprocal tariff reduction arrangement

Despite the tariff threat, Washington and Beijing are also negotiating a reciprocal tariff reduction framework covering products worth USD 30 billion from each side, China’s Commerce Ministry said.

The consultations aim to reach a reciprocal tariff reduction arrangement at the earliest possible date, ministry spokesperson Huang Ling said.

Ahead of the summit, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also held a telephone conversation on Thursday focusing on high-level exchanges between the two countries.

Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Beijing on Wednesday and held talks with Wang, during which he said Tehran was not interested in continuing its conflict with the US and wanted to return to a diplomatic solution.