US Consulate General in Hyderabad deputes English language fellow to MANUU

Hyderabad: Vivienne Thomas, an English Language Fellow from RELO deputed by the U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad called upon the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, MANUU on Monday

Thomas will be taking communication skills classes for the UG and PG students for about ten months.

Prof Hasan welcomed her and thanked the US consulate general. He said that her interaction with the students will help improve their communication skills and also make them more employable. He briefed about MANUU students to Thomas and suggested that she should concentrate on the reading and writing skills of the students.

Dr. Mohammed Yousuf khan, Principal Polytechnic, Hyderabad, will coordinate her classes under the supervision of Prof Shagufta Shaheen, Head, Department of English.

The communication skills in English classes for the UG and PG students of MANUU will start on October 17.