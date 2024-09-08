US Consulate in Hyderabad invites job applications – Apply online

Hyderabad: The US Consulate in Hyderabad has invited applications from job seekers for a full-time position.

The position is for a ‘Public Engagement Specialist (Emerging Voices)’, which requires the selected candidate to work 40 hours per week.

Eligibility for job at US Consulate in Hyderabad

Candidates must hold a university degree in communications, journalism, international affairs, American or intercultural studies, marketing, or an equivalent qualification.

Additionally, candidates must possess English language skills at Level IV and proficiency in one of the following languages:

Telugu

Hindi

Urdu

Applicants must be proficient in writing, speaking, and reading. The selected candidate will receive an annual salary of Rs 2,023,793.

How to apply

To apply for the job at the US Consulate in Hyderabad, candidates need to submit the following documents:

Degree certificate Residency and/or work permit etc.

The last date for submitting applications is October 6.

Interested candidates should apply on the official website of the consulate (click here).