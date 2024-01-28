US Consulate in Hyderabad to auction cars, furniture, laptops, ACs, other items

Hyderabad: The US Consulate in Hyderabad is set to auction a variety of items, including cars, furniture, appliances, CPUs & Laptops (without hard disks), monitors, printers, and air conditioners.

The auction, scheduled for February 1, 2024, will be conducted on the Accurate Auctioneers portal.

Registration for auction by US Consulate in Hyderabad

For cars, interested bidders must register by January 29 before 6 pm. They need to transfer an Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) of Rs 50 thousand to “Accurate Auctioneers.”

Registered bidders can inspect vehicles at the US Consulate General Hyderabad, Nanakramguda, Financial District, between 9 am to 3 pm on January 30. The auction itself will take place on Thursday.

Cars will be released post final payment and ownership transfer.

Online viewing

While cars can be physically inspected before the auction at the US Consulate in Hyderabad, other items are available for online viewing only.

For items other than cars, bidders must register online between January 29 and 31, transferring Rs 50 thousand as EMD to ‘Accurate Auctioneers.’

The online auction is scheduled between 10 am and 2:30 pm on February 1, with successful bidders receiving information by late evening.

Payment and collection

Successful bidders of the auction need to transfer the bid amount to the US Consulate’s account in Hyderabad, with GST paid to Accurate Auctioneers.

Items will be handed over to successful bidders at the U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad between February 5 and 9 before 2:00 pm.

EMD will be fully refunded to unsuccessful bidders on February 5 or 6 via online mode.

For additional details, visit the Accurate Auctioneers portal (click here).