US consulate in Hyderabad to auction vehicles, iPhones, laptops, other items

Auction will take place online on October 12

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Updated: 5th October 2022 8:25 am IST
Hyderabad: US consulate in Hyderabad is going to conduct an online auction for four-wheelers, two-wheelers, IT equipment, and other items.

The auction that will take place on the Accurate Auctioneers portal will begin at 10 am on October 12 whereas, the inspection of vehicles can be done on October 11, 2022, from 9 am to 3 pm.

The items that are going to be auctioned include furniture, CPUs, monitors, laptops, printers, air conditioners, and many other items.

List of items that will be auctioned by US Consulate in Hyderabad

The list of items that are going to be auctioned online by the US consulate in Hyderabad includes

  1. Queen mattress
  2. Dresser
  3. Twin mattress
  4. Dining chairs
  5. Dining table with pads
  6. Sofa
  7. Side table
  8. Lounge chair
  9. Geyser
  10. Air conditioners
  11. CPUs
  12. Monitors
  13. Televisions – LCD 32
  14. Televisions – LCD 22
  15. Cash receipt printer
  16. iPhones,
  17. Laptops
  18. Refrigerator
  19. Two wheeler
  20. Four-wheeler etc.
How to take part in the auction?

In order to view the complete list of items that will be part of the auction by the US consulate in Hyderabad and make online registrations, persons have to first register online (click here) by providing a Gmail id, Aadhaar card number, and GST number (if registered).

After successful registration online, they have to take part in the auction remotely by visiting the official website of Accurate Auctioneers (click here).

