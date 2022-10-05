US consulate in Hyderabad to auction vehicles, iPhones, laptops, other items

Hyderabad: US consulate in Hyderabad is going to conduct an online auction for four-wheelers, two-wheelers, IT equipment, and other items.
The auction that will take place on the Accurate Auctioneers portal will begin at 10 am on October 12 whereas, the inspection of vehicles can be done on October 11, 2022, from 9 am to 3 pm.
The items that are going to be auctioned include furniture, CPUs, monitors, laptops, printers, air conditioners, and many other items.
List of items that will be auctioned by US Consulate in Hyderabad
The list of items that are going to be auctioned online by the US consulate in Hyderabad includes
- Queen mattress
- Dresser
- Twin mattress
- Dining chairs
- Dining table with pads
- Sofa
- Side table
- Lounge chair
- Geyser
- Air conditioners
- CPUs
- Monitors
- Televisions – LCD 32
- Televisions – LCD 22
- Cash receipt printer
- iPhones,
- Laptops
- Refrigerator
- Two wheeler
- Four-wheeler etc.
How to take part in the auction?
In order to view the complete list of items that will be part of the auction by the US consulate in Hyderabad and make online registrations, persons have to first register online (click here) by providing a Gmail id, Aadhaar card number, and GST number (if registered).
After successful registration online, they have to take part in the auction remotely by visiting the official website of Accurate Auctioneers (click here).