US dangles free tickets, USD 2,600 to lure ‘illegal aliens’ to deport to India

The United States Department of Homeland Security, on Wednesday, March 18, announced a “historic opportunity” for those staying illegally in the country to self-deport without any fines and instead get a bonus of USD 2,600 (Rs 2,40,736).

Using postcard-like images, with taglines like “Fly to India for free!” and “Free plane ticket + USD 2,600,” the DHS posted the announcement on social media in an attempt to entice illegal immigrants to fly back home.

“You can go home with a fresh start!” the social media post read.

Image posted on the social media account of the Department of Homeland Security (Source: Twitter @DHSgov)

Those choosing to self-deport will be deprioritised from ICE detention, removal

According to their website, those opting to self-deport will receive “cost-free travel, forgiveness of any failure to depart fines and a USD 2,600 exit bonus to facilitate travel back to their home country or another country where they have lawful status.”

The self-deportation process will be facilitated through the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) app, which provides a variety of services, including the “Intent to Depart” feature.

The eligible “aliens,” as the department refers to the illegal immigrants, will also be deprioritised for detention and removal by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) while preparing to leave.

Leaving voluntarily may also improve future immigration options, the DHS said, adding that financial and travel assistance will be provided.

Image posted on the social media account of the Department of Homeland Security (Source: Twitter @DHSgov)

Self-deport NOW, says Kristi Noem

“If you are here illegally, use the CBP Home App to take control of your departure and receive financial support to return home,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “If you don’t, you will be subjected to fines, arrest, deportation and will never be allowed to return.”

“If you are in this country illegally, self-deport NOW and preserve your opportunity to potentially return the legal, right way,” Secretary Noem said.

Image posted on the social media account of the Department of Homeland Security (Source: Twitter @DHSgov)

Emphasising that this option allows immigrants to return home “without arrest, detention, or restraints,” the DHS said it is a safe alternative that provides flexibility and not fear.

Posters receive outrage

The Department of Homeland Security used images that depicted revered structures or landmarks of different countries, triggering massive outrage online.

Responding to the social media post, Congress said India is being insulted while Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains silent. “The Trump administration used the image of the Taj Mahal in a poster to label Indians ‘aliens’. Think about that. An entire country is being insulted, and our Prime Minister remains silent,” Congress wrote on X.

“This is not just offensive. It is humiliating. And it is happening because we have a COMPROMISED and cowardly Prime Minister, too weak to stand up. Shame!” it added.

Other users called it an embarrassment for India, with one comment reading, “India keeps hitting new lows of humiliation under the present govt. This is the reality. Shameful. The Trump administration should be ashamed.”

“The US Department of Homeland Security has chosen to use our beloved Taj Mahal in a self-deportation campaign poster, directly linking India’s greatest heritage symbol with illegal immigration. This is not just insensitive, it is deeply disrespectful to 1.4 billion Indians,” another comment read.