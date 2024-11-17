US: Daughters of Malcolm X sue FBI, CIA for his assassination

Daughters of Malcolm X, an icon for black Americans and anti-imperialists, have filed a lawsuit against US investigation agencies, Central Investigation Agency (CIA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the New York Police Department (NYPD) for allegedly being responsible for his assassination.

On Friday, November 15 the family filed a $ 100m wrongful-death lawsuit against the three agencies. The case is the latest addition to the fiasco over Malcolm X’s death in February 1965. The civil rights activist died when gunmen opened fire shortly after he began addressing a gathering in the Harlem neighbourhood of New York.

The lawsuit alleges that a nexus between the CIA, FBI, the NYPD and the criminals led to the assassination of the activist.

According to reports, the lawsuit alleges that the nexus between the investigative agencies and the criminals went unchecked during the investigation into Malcolm X’s death. “It was actively concealed, condoned, protected, and facilitated by government agents”, it states.