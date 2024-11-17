US: Daughters of Malcolm X sue FBI, CIA for his assassination

The case is the latest addition to the fiasco over Malcolm X's death in February 1965.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th November 2024 3:27 pm IST
Two men to be cleared in 1965 assassination of Malcolm X
Malcolm X was an African-American Muslim minister and human rights activist who was a popular figure during the civil rights movement. A spokesman for the Nation of Islam until 1964, he was a vocal advocate for Black empowerment and the promotion of Islam within the Black community

Daughters of Malcolm X, an icon for black Americans and anti-imperialists, have filed a lawsuit against US investigation agencies, Central Investigation Agency (CIA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the New York Police Department (NYPD) for allegedly being responsible for his assassination.

On Friday, November 15 the family filed a $ 100m wrongful-death lawsuit against the three agencies. The case is the latest addition to the fiasco over Malcolm X’s death in February 1965. The civil rights activist died when gunmen opened fire shortly after he began addressing a gathering in the Harlem neighbourhood of New York.

Also Read
Trump vows to end Russia-Ukraine war & bring peace to West Asia

The lawsuit alleges that a nexus between the CIA, FBI, the NYPD and the criminals led to the assassination of the activist.

According to reports, the lawsuit alleges that the nexus between the investigative agencies and the criminals went unchecked during the investigation into Malcolm X’s death. “It was actively concealed, condoned, protected, and facilitated by government agents”, it states.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th November 2024 3:27 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button