US: Days after assassination attempt on Trump, man with knives shot near RNC event

Ohio police officers shot and killed a man wielding two knives near the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee on Tuesday. The incident occurred about five blocks beyond the outer security boundary of the convention, which was taking place from July 15-18.

The deceased man was identified as Samuel Sharpe, a local homeless resident. Five members of the Columbus, Ohio police department, who were in Milwaukee to provide security for the RNC, encountered Sharpe and opened fire after he refused police commands and charged at an unarmed man while holding a knife in each hand.

This shooting occurred just days after an assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.

However, authorities stated there was no indication the Milwaukee incident was connected to the ongoing RNC.

The shooting sparked anger from local residents who questioned why out-of-state officers were patrolling their neighborhood, which was about a mile from the convention site.