US dollar, UK pound, Saudi riyal, Dirham, Aus dollar to INR exchange rates on April 14

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 15th April 2023 12:11 am IST
The exchange rates of the US dollar, UK pound, Saudi riyal, UAE’s Dirham, Australian dollar, and other currencies to Indian rupees depend on demand and supply.

Following are the exchange rates as on April 13, 2023.

Foreign currenciesINR values (Change)
US Dollar81.88
UK Pond101.59
Saudi Riyal21.83
Dirham22.29
Australia Dollar54.85

Factors that affect exchange rates

Following are some of the factors that affect exchange rates

Inflation
Interest rates
Flow of capital
Liquidity
Current Account Deficits

Inflation: It is an important factor in the exchange rate calculation. As higher the inflation, the lower the currency value, rupee depreciates with the rise in inflation. Rupee appreciates in case of a fall in inflation.

Interest rate: As global investors who look for fixed income will always get attracted to countries that offer higher interest rates, which contributes to the appreciation/depreciation of the Indian rupee.

