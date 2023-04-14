US dollar, UK pound, Saudi riyal, Dirham, Aus dollar to INR exchange rates on April 14

The exchange rates of the US dollar, UK pound, Saudi riyal, UAE’s Dirham, Australian dollar, and other currencies to Indian rupees depend on demand and supply.

Following are the exchange rates as on April 13, 2023.

Foreign currencies INR values (Change) US Dollar 81.88 UK Pond 101.59 Saudi Riyal 21.83 Dirham 22.29 Australia Dollar 54.85

Factors that affect exchange rates

Following are some of the factors that affect exchange rates

Inflation

Interest rates

Flow of capital

Liquidity

Current Account Deficits

Inflation: It is an important factor in the exchange rate calculation. As higher the inflation, the lower the currency value, rupee depreciates with the rise in inflation. Rupee appreciates in case of a fall in inflation.

Interest rate: As global investors who look for fixed income will always get attracted to countries that offer higher interest rates, which contributes to the appreciation/depreciation of the Indian rupee.

CAD depreciates the currency whereas, Current Account Surplus appreciates the currency.