US dollar, UK pound, Saudi riyal, Dirham, Aus dollar to INR exchange rates on April 14

The exchange rates of the US dollar, UK pound, Saudi riyal, UAE’s Dirham, Australian dollar, and other currencies to Indian rupees depend on demand and supply.
Following are the exchange rates as on April 13, 2023.
|Foreign currencies
|INR values (Change)
|US Dollar
|81.88
|UK Pond
|101.59
|Saudi Riyal
|21.83
|Dirham
|22.29
|Australia Dollar
|54.85
Factors that affect exchange rates
Following are some of the factors that affect exchange rates
Inflation
Interest rates
Flow of capital
Liquidity
Current Account Deficits
Inflation: It is an important factor in the exchange rate calculation. As higher the inflation, the lower the currency value, rupee depreciates with the rise in inflation. Rupee appreciates in case of a fall in inflation.
Interest rate: As global investors who look for fixed income will always get attracted to countries that offer higher interest rates, which contributes to the appreciation/depreciation of the Indian rupee.
CAD depreciates the currency whereas, Current Account Surplus appreciates the currency.