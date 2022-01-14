US Embassy in Baghdad confirms rocket attack targeted compound

Baghdad: The US Embassy in Baghdad came under a rocket attack targeting its compound by suspected terrorist groups on Thursday. A woman and a girl were injured in the rocket attack and another one landed inside a nearby school, the Iraq Security Forces said, adding that they are still working to assess casualties and damages.

Taking to Twitter the embassy said, “The US Embassy compound was attacked this evening by terrorist groups attempting to undermine Iraq’s security, sovereignty and international relations,” reported Sputnik News.

Furthermore, the Iraq Security Forces said that the rockets were fired from an area south of Baghdad and targeted the so-called Green Zone that hosts diplomatic missions administrative buildings, and embassies, including The US embassy.

The US embassy is regularly targeted by missiles in a series of attacks in Iraq and Syria, including indirect rocket fire attacks near the Ain al-Asad Airbase in Iraq and Green Village base in Syria.

Recent attacks were undertaken right before and after the second anniversary of the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force.

In January 2020, Qasem was killed in a US airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad in Iraq.

Notably, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi ordered to set up special committees in June 2021 to thwart airstrikes.