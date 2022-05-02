US has ‘no place’ in Gulf: Iran’s top commander

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 2nd May 2022 7:18 am IST
US imposes sanctions against Iran ballistic missile programme
Representative Image

Tehran: A top Iranian commander has said that the US has no place in the Gulf as regional countries can ensure their own security, semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The remarks were made by Alireza Tangsiri, naval commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), who also warned that any country seeking to jeopardise Iran’s interests in the Gulf will receive “a crushing and regretting response”, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Iran has repeatedly conveyed its message of peace and friendship to its southern neighbors that the region is capable of guaranteeing its security,” he said.

MS Education Academy

The IRGC Navy forces are constantly, actively and effectively present in the Strait of Hormuz and northern part of the Gulf and, in view of their full intelligence dominance, are monitoring all movements in the region, the Iranian commander noted.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button