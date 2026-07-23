US House passes bill expanding defence ties with Israel

Washington: The US House of Representatives on Wednesday, July 22, narrowly approved a USD 1.15 trillion annual defence policy bill that would broaden defence technology cooperation between the United States and Israel, as lawmakers remained divided over military spending and the ongoing Iran war.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed the House by a 216-212 vote, with six Democrats joining Republicans in support while seven Republicans opposed the measure. The legislation now heads to the Senate, where lawmakers must reconcile the House and Senate versions before it can be sent to President Donald Trump.

Section 219 of the legislation would require the Pentagon to appoint an executive agent to oversee the United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative.

According to Fox News, the initiative is intended to accelerate joint defence research, technology development, testing, procurement and industrial cooperation between the United States and Israel.

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The bill would also extend until 2029 the authority permitting the United States to transfer military equipment from the US War Reserve Stockpile in Israel (WRSA-I), a provision reported by Fox News and highlighted by Drop Site News.

The proposal drew opposition from a small group of lawmakers. Republican Representative Thomas Massie and Democratic Representative Ro Khanna sought to remove Section 219, arguing against expanding institutional defence cooperation with Israel.

Their amendment was not brought to a House vote. The House later adopted amendments proposed by Representative Anna Paulina Luna that revised reporting requirements while keeping the provision in place.

Beyond the Israel-related provisions, the NDAA authorises a pay rise of between five and seven per cent for US service members, allocates USD 1.8 billion for military barracks and family housing, and provides USD 56 billion for aircraft programmes, including the B-21 Raider, F-35 fighter jet, P-8 maritime patrol aircraft, Chinook and Black Hawk helicopters.

The legislation also authorises more than USD 60 billion for Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines, Virginia-class submarines and Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. It further incorporates several executive orders issued by Trump, including plans for the proposed Golden Dome missile defence system.

Before being sent to the Senate, House Republicans plan to attach the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, a voter identification measure backed by President Donald Trump, to the legislation.