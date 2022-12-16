US House passes bill for vote on Puerto Rico’s status

The measure, if enacted, would schedule a vote on a binding referendum for Puerto Ricans to choose among statehood, independence, and independence with free association.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 16th December 2022 10:27 am IST
US House passes bill for vote on Puerto Rico's status
China has strong objection to the US Senate passing a bill related to Xinjiang.

Washington: The US House of Representatives passed legislation that would set a vote on Puerto Rico’s political status.

The bill titled the Puerto Rico Status Act — went through the House in a 233-191 vote on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The measure, if enacted, would schedule a vote on a binding referendum for Puerto Ricans to choose among statehood, independence, and independence with free association.

Also Read
Indian-American duo to pay over $420,000 to settle kickback charges

The legislation faces unlikely odds in the US Senate where at least 60 votes are needed to have it approved.

A Caribbean island, Puerto Rico is an unincorporated US territory with more than 3 million residents.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button