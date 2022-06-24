US: Indian Americans to protest against Islamophobia

A coalition of six organizations will hold a peaceful protest and rally in response to the ‘blasphemous attacks’ on Prophet Muhammad and the persecution of 200 million Muslims in India, illegal arrests, and unlawful demolition of Muslim houses in India, a press note from the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) informed.

The protest is scheduled to be held at the Consulate General of India in Houston, United States from 3:00 to 6:00 PM.

“The condition of Muslims in India has become alarming. Aided by the police and judiciary, the Indian government continues its brutal crackdown against its own Muslim citizens. In just the past month, Muslims in India have been killed, arbitrarily detained, and had their houses unlawfully demolished, while members of the ruling party BJP have insulted Prophet Muhammed (PBUH) on public television,” a press note from IAMC said.

The organisation further said that Muslim journalists are also at risk of being imprisoned for exposing hate against Muslims through their journalism.

“Fahad Shah, the founder of The Kashmir Walla, has been arrested. Mohammad Zubair, co-founder of AltNews has had multiple charges filed against him. On June 10, two teenage Muslim boys were shot dead by police in the state of Jharkhand for peacefully protesting against the disparaging remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). On June 11, family members of prominent Muslim activist Afreen Fatima were illegally arrested, and their home was unlawfully demolished.” IAMC said.

IAMC further informed that the Indian American communities in Dallas and California held protests for the same cause.

This protest is being organized by Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC), Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), Islamic Society of Greater Houston (ISGH), Council of American Islamic Relations (CAIR), Muslim American Society (MAS), and Muslim Ummah of North America (MUNA).