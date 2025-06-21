US intelligence community was wrong on Iran’s nuclear programme: Trump

Washington: President Donald Trump has said that his director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, was “wrong” when she previously said that the US believed Iran wasn’t building a nuclear weapon, and he suggested that it would be “very hard to stop” Israel’s strikes on Iran in order to negotiate a possible ceasefire.

Trump has recently taken a more aggressive public stance toward Tehran as he’s sought more time to weigh whether to attack Iran by striking its well-defended Fordo uranium enrichment facility. Buried under a mountain, the facility is believed to be out of the reach of all but America’s “bunker-buster” bombs.

After landing in New Jersey for an evening fundraiser for his super political action committee on Friday, Trump was asked about Gabbard’s comments to Congress in March that US spy agencies believed that Iran wasn’t working on nuclear warheads.

The president responded, “Well then, my intelligence community is wrong. Who in the intelligence community said that?”

Informed that it had been Gabbard, Trump said, “She’s wrong.”

In a subsequent post on X, Gabbard said her testimony was taken out of context “as a way to manufacture division”.

“America has intelligence that Iran is at the point that it can produce a nuclear weapon within weeks to months, if they decide to finalise the assembly,” she wrote. “President Trump has been clear that can’t happen, and I agree.”

Still, disavowing Gabbard’s previous assessment came a day after the White House said Trump would decide within two weeks whether the US military would get directly involved in the conflict between Israel and Iran. It said seeking additional time was “based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of unegotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future”.

But on Friday, Trump himself seemed to cast doubts on the possibility of talks leading to a pause in fighting between Israel and Iran. He said that, while he might support a ceasefire, Israel’s strikes on Iran could be “very hard to stop.”

(with inputs from PTI)