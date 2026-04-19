US–Iran ceasefire deadline looms amid rising tensions

The ceasefire between the United States (US) and Iran, which began on Wednesday, April 8, is set to expire on Wesnesday, April 22, with no indication of an extension. Donald Trump has warned that hostilities could resume if no agreement is reached, increasing uncertainty across the region.

Iran blocks Chinese vessel at Strait of Hormuz

Iran has blocked a Chinese vessel from entering the Strait of Hormuz, forcing it to abruptly turn back — signalling tighter control over one of the world’s most critical oil chokepoints despite ongoing claims of easing tensions.

The bulk carrier Sun Profit, owned and crewed by Chinese nationals, was refused entry and made a sudden U-turn near the restricted zone, according to a statement issued by Iran’s Consulate General in Mumbai on April 19.

“Iran didn’t grant passage to a Chinese vessel… Contrary to popular belief, Iran doesn’t give blanket approval to Chinese ships,” the consulate said, stressing that even vessels linked to China are not guaranteed access through the strait.

Iran didn’t grant passage to a Chinese vessel.



The bulk carrier SUN PROFIT, owned and crewed by Chinese nationals, was forced to abruptly change course and turn back.



Contrary to popular belief, #Iran doesn’t give blanket approval to Chinese ships.#Hormuz #Trump pic.twitter.com/ZVuGM1MSOG — Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) April 19, 2026

Lebanon reopens key routes

Lebanon’s military said on Sunday it had reopened a major road and partially restored a bridge in the country’s south, as a 10-day truce between Hezbollah and Israel continues to hold.

In a statement, the Lebanese army said it had “fully reopened” the road linking the city of Nabatieh with the Khardali area, restoring a key connection for residents and transport in the south.

عملت وحدات مختصة من الجيش على فتح طريق الخردلي – النبطية بالكامل وجسر برج رحال – صور بشكل جزئي، كما يجري العمل على إعادة تأهيل جسر طيرفلسيه – صور بالتعاون مع المصلحة الوطنية لنهر الليطاني، وذلك بعد الأضرار التي تسبب بها العدوان الإسرائيلي.

في هذا السياق، يواصل الجيش أعمال فتح… pic.twitter.com/ekLYAiw1Od — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) April 19, 2026

The military added that the Burj Rahal–Tyre bridge has been “partially reopened”, allowing limited movement as repair efforts continue.

Authorities said work is ongoing to rehabilitate the Tayr Falsay–Tyre bridge, which sustained damage during Israeli strikes.

Ghalibaf warns Strait of Hormuz will remain closed

Iran’s parliamentary speaker Ghalibaf said the Strait of Hormuz will stay shut as long as a US naval blockade is enforced. He stated that maritime movement would be restricted if Iran is denied passage, linking any reopening directly to the lifting of sanctions and military pressure.

Iran accuses US of ceasefire violation

Ghalibaf said the truce nearly collapsed after US attempts to carry out mine-clearing operations in the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran views the move as a breach of the ceasefire, warning that such actions risk triggering renewed confrontation.

Pezeshkian rejects US stance on nuclear rights

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran is prepared to end the conflict “with dignity” but will not abandon its nuclear programme. He questioned Washington’s authority to restrict Iran’s rightsqɓ

No timeline set for renewed US–Iran talks

Deputy foreign minister Saeed Khatibzadeh confirmed that no date has been fixed for fresh negotiations, criticising the US for maintaining what he described as “maximalist” demands.

Separately, Geo TV quoted senior government sources as saying that no date has yet been set for the next round of talks between the United States and Iran, underscoring ongoing diplomatic uncertainty.

Israeli military activity resumes in southern Lebanon

In southern Lebanon, Israeli operations have reportedly resumed despite the ceasefire environment. The Israeli military confirmed the death of a reservist and injuries to several soldiers following an explosive device attack.

Kuwait condemns attack on UN peacekeepers

Kuwait has called for accountability after an attack killed a French peacekeeper and injured others. The country reaffirmed support for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon and stressed the need to uphold international law.

Houthis threaten Bab el-Mandeb disruption

Yemen’s Houthi movement warned it could close the Bab el-Mandeb if US actions undermine peace efforts, raising concerns over further disruption to global shipping lanes.

Map showing the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key maritime chokepoint between Yemen and Djibouti.

Hormuz shipping halts amid Iranian warnings

Maritime reports indicate that traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has largely stopped after Iranian forces fired on vessels and issued warnings that the route is under strict military control.

Iran claims drone interceptions and F-35 engagement

Qalibaf said Iranian forces intercepted around 180 drones and targeted a US F-35 Lightning II, describing the operation as evidence of growing military capability.

Iran to restore internet access for academics

Iran’s deputy science minister Mehdi Abtahi said international internet access will be gradually restored, beginning with university professors before extending to other academic staff.

Emirates employee detained in Dubai

A 32-year-old employee of Emirates Airline has been detained in Dubai since March 8 over alleged publication of images related to Iranian attacks.

Emirates Airline

Tel Aviv reports widespread housing damage

In Tel Aviv, Mayor Ron Huldai said more than 1,000 apartments are no longer fit for habitation due to damage caused by Iranian strikes, Channel 12 broadcaster reported.