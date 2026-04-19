Iran war: Trump calls Israel ‘great ally’, ‘knows how to win’

As the Middle East entered the 12th day of a US–Iran ceasefire and the third day of a truce between Israel and Lebanon on Sunday, April 19, President Donald Trump described Israel as a “great ally” of the United States, saying it has proven its strength in times of conflict.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said Israel had shown loyalty and resolve under pressure. “Whether people love Israel or hate it, it has proven to be a great ally of the United States,” he said, adding that it “fights bravely and knows how to win”.

His remarks came a day after he warned Israel it was “prohibited” from carrying out further strikes on Lebanon, saying “enough is enough”. Despite this, witnesses reported additional strikes on Saturday, April 18.

UAE condemns Hormuz closure as ‘economic terrorism’

Saeed Bin Mubarak Al Hajeri criticised Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as “economic terrorism” that must be addressed by the international community.

Speaking to The Indian Express, he said any resolution to the conflict must address what he called the “full range of threats” posed by Tehran. He added that a ceasefire alone “is not enough”

Iran to reopen airspace in phased manner

The Tasnim News Agency, citing a senior official from Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, reported that the country’s airspace will be reopened gradually, with flights from east to west resuming in stages. According to the report, the reopening will take place in four phases.

The first phase will allow transit flights, followed by operations from eastern airports. In the third phase, flights from Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini airports will resume, before services are restored at other western airports.

Hormuz closure due to security concerns: Iran representative

Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, the representative of Iran’s supreme leader in India, said the Strait of Hormuz had initially remained open but was later closed due to security concerns arising from what he described as an “imposed war” against Iran.

He said the waterway was briefly operational before renewed tensions prompted restrictions, adding that authorities wanted to ensure stability amid ongoing crises in the region. He expressed hope that the strait would reopen soon once the situation improves.

#WATCH | Hyderabad | Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, says, "The Strait of Hormuz was open and due to the imposed war against Iran, it was closed, because of the security issues and we hope that very soon it will be open…Yes, it was… pic.twitter.com/7RIxOM6rXs — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2026

Irmmphed’ despite unequal battle, says Ghalibaf

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Iran had fought an “unequal battle” against the United States due to disparities in military power, but maintained that its resilience forced Donald Trump to seek a ceasefire.

He said Iran had not destroyed its adversary but had “triumphed on the battlefield”.

Trump opposed plans risking US casualties: Report

According to The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, Donald Trump refused proposals to take control of Kharg Island, warning that American troops could become easy targets.1a41ì

The report said Trump strongly opposed military plans that could increase casualties among US forces and expressed frustration over what he saw as limited European support following the downing of a drone and the loss of pilots in Iran.

He was also said to have closely monitored operations in Iran in real time, assessing their progress based on the number of targets destroyed.

Harris criticises Trump’s role in conflict

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris said Trump had entered a war driven by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, adding that such a conflict was not supported by the American public.

CENTCOM confirms blockade operations

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said the amphibious assault ship USS Rushmore is conducting blockade operations in the Arabian Sea.

US officials later said the blockade has resulted in a complete halt in maritime trade to and from Iran.

Sailors and Marines aboard dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) conduct blockade operations in the Arabian Sea. pic.twitter.com/xF6n9ZFkvt — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 19, 2026

Warning of wider war risk

Former US State Department official William Lawrence warned of a “catastrophic scenario”, saying the region is entering cycles of escalation that could spiral into a direct international confrontation or even a third world war.

Iran asserts control over Strait of Hormuz

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf said the Strait of Hormuz is under Iran’s control, stressing that no other country would be able to pass through it if Iran itself is prevented from doing so.

Also Read UNICEF ‘outraged’ over killing of water truck drivers in Gaza

Iran says talks with US remain stalled

Iranian state television, quoting a deputy foreign minister, said messages had been exchanged with Washington but accused the US of insisting on “excessive demands”. Officials said negotiations had not yet reached a stage that would allow direct talks.

Netanyahu signals continued operations in Lebanon

Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces would continue operations in a “security zone” in southern Lebanon to counter threats.

Israeli Army Radio reported the establishment of a “yellow line” covering 55 villages, with residents barred from returning. Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem said any ceasefire must be mutual.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said he had discussed with President Joseph Aoun the country’s readiness for negotiations and implementation of government decisions.

Revolutionary Guard issues maritime warning

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warned ships not to move in the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman, saying vessels violating instructions would be targeted.

It added that approaching the Strait of Hormuz would be considered cooperation with hostile forces and said US statements on the waterway “are worthless”. Officials noted that non-military vessels were allowed to pass on Friday but accused adversaries of violating ceasefire terms.

Qalibaf claims Iran battlefield gains

Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf said Iran had made significant advances in air defence between recent conflicts. He claimed the US called for a ceasefire because Iran had prevailed on the battlefield and said Washington failed to achieve regime change or dismantle Iran’s missile capabilities.

He added that Iran does not trust its adversaries and warned that any further misstep would be met with a prepared military response.

Also Read India summons Iran envoy after firing on Indian-flagged ships in Strait of Hormuz

UN condemns attack on peacekeepers

Antonio Guterres condemned an attack that killed a French peacekeeper serving with United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon and wounded three others.

An initial UNIFIL assessment said the soldiers were fired upon by non-state actors believed to be affiliated with Hezbollah. The UN called on all sides to ensure the safety of its personnel.

I strongly condemn Saturday’s attack on @UNIFIL_ during which one French peacekeeper was killed & another three were injured.



I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends & colleagues of the fallen peacekeeper, and wish a full & fast recovery to the injured… — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 18, 2026

Iran cites legal right over Hormuz measures

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said international law does not prevent it from taking measures to stop the use of the Strait of Hormuz for military aggression against the country.

US officials warn of Iran’s missile capacity

According to The New York Times, US officials believe Iran retains more than 60 percent of its missile launchers, enabling it to disrupt maritime traffic.

Israeli report warns of escalation risk

Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that closing the Strait of Hormuz would increase the likelihood of renewed regional conflict.

Iran reports war casualties

Iran’s Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, quoted by ISNA, said the conflict with the US and Israel has killed 3,468 people in the country.