US-Iran technical talks may resume in Switzerland next week: Rubio

Washington: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday, June 24, that technical-level talks between the United States and Iran are expected to resume in Switzerland on June 29 or 30, as diplomatic efforts continue under the recently signed US-Iran memorandum of understanding.

Speaking during a visit to Kuwait on June 24, Rubio said negotiating teams were likely to return to Switzerland for the next phase of discussions.

Gulf allies to remain involved in negotiations

Rubio said Washington would remain closely coordinated with its Gulf partners throughout the negotiating process and would consult them on decisions related to talks with Tehran.

He stressed that the United States would not pursue any arrangement that undermines the security of its allies in the region, describing Gulf countries as key partners in efforts to maintain stability.

The secretary of state said he had not encountered doubts about US security commitments during meetings with regional leaders, arguing that those assurances were backed by longstanding cooperation rather than promises alone.

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Sanctions relief remains conditional

Rubio described the 60-day sanctions waiver granted to Iran as a temporary measure and said future relief would depend on Tehran fulfilling commitments made during negotiations.

He warned that President Donald Trump retained a range of options if Iran failed to meet its obligations, including the possible restoration of sanctions.

According to Rubio, the success of the agreement depends on both sides adhering to commitments reached during earlier discussions in Switzerland.

US opposes fees on Strait of Hormuz traffic

The secretary of state also rejected proposals to impose charges on vessels using the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy shipping routes.

Rubio said the international community would oppose any attempt to levy fees on ships travelling through an international waterway and expressed confidence that Gulf countries shared that position.

His comments followed reports that Iran had floated the idea of charging vessels for safe passage through the strategic maritime corridor.

Iran rebukes Rubio over regional security remarks

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei criticised comments made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding Tehran’s regional allies, accusing Washington of contributing to instability in the Middle East.

In a post on X, Baqaei rejected Rubio’s assertion that regional conflicts cannot end while Iranian-backed groups continue operating across the region. He argued that lasting peace would remain elusive as long as what he described as American militarism and interventionism persist in the Middle East.

The remarks were issued in response to Rubio’s comments on regional security and the role of Iran-backed groups, highlighting continuing differences between Washington and Tehran despite ongoing diplomatic engagement.

Shipping activity remains stable

Commercial and energy-related shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz continued without significant disruption despite regional tensions.

Marine Traffic data showed 31 verified vessel crossings on June 23, with traffic moving through a combination of Iranian, Omani and internationally recognised shipping routes.

Industry observers noted that while the waterway remains operational, some operators continue to adopt cautious routing practices amid uncertainty over developments beyond the current 60-day diplomatic framework.

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Trump expresses confidence in talks

Trump offered a brief assessment of the negotiations before a visit to the Senate, saying discussions were progressing positively.

The US president claimed Iran was making major concessions and said developments were moving in a favourable direction, although he did not provide details.

Pakistan and Qatar welcome progress

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani discussed the diplomatic process during a telephone conversation.

According to a statement from Islamabad, the two leaders welcomed the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran and expressed support for maintaining momentum in negotiations following the first round of technical talks in Switzerland.

Iran calls for greater regional cooperation

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said recent events had demonstrated the need for countries in the region to build a new framework based on their own capabilities.

Following talks with Turkish officials, he said cooperation among Muslim-majority nations had become increasingly necessary and argued that regional states should play a greater role in shaping their future security arrangements.

Treasury chief outlines plans for released assets

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said a significant portion of Iranian assets unfrozen under the agreement would be used for purchases benefiting the Iranian population.

Speaking to CNBC, Bessent said the Treasury Department would oversee the allocation of funds and indicated that a large share could be directed towards the purchase of food and medicine from the United States through mechanisms involving Qatar.

US embassy in Kuwait resumes operations

The United States Embassy in Kuwait has resumed operations after services were suspended following attacks linked to the regional conflict earlier this year.

A State Department spokesperson said emergency services for US citizens would restart immediately, while additional consular services would be restored gradually.

Lebanon remains a key issue

Asked about Israel’s military presence in southern Lebanon, Rubio said Washington wanted the Lebanese government and armed forces to exercise greater control over the country’s territory.

He argued that stronger state authority would reduce Hezbollah’s influence and lessen the factors cited by Israel for maintaining troops in the area.

Rubio also said Israel had no territorial claims on Lebanon and reiterated US support for efforts to strengthen Lebanese state institutions.

Separately, the Israeli military said it had struck two people travelling in a vehicle after they allegedly entered an area described by Israel as a security zone in southern Lebanon. The military claimed the individuals posed a threat to its forces but provided no evidence.

Israeli leaders voice concerns over Iran deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remained a core objective for his government.

His remarks came as discussions continued regarding the potential return of international inspections under the US-Iran agreement.

Meanwhile, Israeli Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar warned that differences could emerge between Israel and the United States over Washington’s approach to Tehran. He said Israel would continue to make decisions based on its own security interests.

EU considers mission to support Lebanon

The European Union’s diplomatic service has drafted plans for a three-year military and civilian advisory mission to support Lebanon’s security sector, according to a Reuters report.

The proposed initiative would focus on training and advising Lebanese security forces as part of broader efforts to strengthen state institutions and stability in the country.