US-Israel-Iran war: Drone debris hits Dubai building, oil tanker attacked

Fresh drone attacks, missile interceptions and maritime incidents were reported across the Middle East on Thursday, March 12, as the United States–Israeli war on Iran continued to escalate, affecting cities, ports and shipping routes across the region.

Authorities in Dubai confirmed a minor incident on the facade of a building on Sheikh Zayed Road, caused by debris from a successful air defence interception. The Dubai Media Office said no injuries were reported.

Separately, a container ship about 35 nautical miles north of Jebel Ali was struck by an unidentified projectile, according to a UK maritime security agency. The vessel reported a small fire on board, but all crew members were safe.

Drone attacks across Gulf states

Several Gulf countries reported fresh drone attacks and interceptions as tensions spread across the region.

Kuwait International Airport was hit by several drones, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported, citing civil aviation authorities. It said the incident caused material damage but no casualties.

Kuwait’s electricity ministry also said six transmission lines were knocked out of service after debris from intercepted drones fell onto them.

In Bahrain, the Interior Ministry activated emergency sirens and urged residents to head to the nearest safe location. Authorities also released footage showing a large fire at a fuel storage facility in Muharraq Governorate following an Iranian attack.

Bahrain’s defence force said its air defence systems have intercepted 186 drones and destroyed 112 missiles since the conflict began on February 28.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia said its air defence systems shot down drones approaching the Shaybah oilfield and a diplomatic district in Riyadh.

Air raid alarms were also reported across several Jordanian cities after a drone struck a residential building in the country’s south, wounding two people and causing property damage.

Shipping incidents raise supply concerns

Security concerns around global energy routes intensified after several incidents targeting vessels in the Gulf.

Iraq halted oil port operations following attacks on two oil tankers carrying Iraqi fuel that left at least one crew member dead and dozens rescued.

An Indian national was killed when an Iranian explosive-laden boat struck the US-linked oil tanker Safesea Vishnu near Iraqi waters, causing a fire and forcing the evacuation of several crew members.

Thailand summoned Iran’s ambassador after a Thai-flagged ship was targeted near the Strait of Hormuz, according to government officials.

Iran denies allowing India-flagged tankers through Strait of Hormuz

Iran has denied reports that India-flagged oil tankers will be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, according to Reuters.

Earlier, multiple media reports suggested Tehran might permit such vessels to transit the crucial waterway, a key route for global oil shipments. However, an Iranian official rejected the claim as tensions in the Gulf continue to threaten maritime traffic.

Israeli strikes and Hezbollah attacks

Israel’s military said its forces operating in southern Lebanon destroyed Hezbollah rocket launch sites and weapons depots.

Air strikes were also reported in several southern Lebanese towns, including Rashaf, Yater and areas near Qantara, according to regional media.

Lebanon’s health ministry previously said Israeli attacks have killed at least 634 people and wounded more than 1,500 since early March.

Hezbollah said it carried out multiple operations overnight, including drone and missile attacks on Israeli military bases and northern towns.

Israel’s Health Ministry reported 179 people injured in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of injured in Israel since the start of the war to 2,745.

Iranian official killed in Tehran strike

Iranian news agency ILNA reported that Akbar Ghaffari, deputy intelligence minister, was killed in joint US-Israeli strikes on Tehran.

Ghaffari had previously served as political-security deputy governor of East Azerbaijan province. His funeral was held in the city of Tabriz, Iranian media said.

Another strike reportedly targeted an industrial site in Rabat Karim, southwest of Tehran, where officials said an abandoned warehouse was hit.

Diplomatic tensions and regional reactions

Diplomatic tensions continued to rise as governments reacted to the widening conflict.

China ordered an immediate halt to refined fuel exports for March, directing domestic refiners to suspend shipments of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel amid concerns that the conflict could disrupt domestic supply.

Italy’s defence ministry said a missile struck an Italian military base in Erbil, in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, though no casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, Bahrain said it had arrested four individuals accused of spying for Iran, alleging they collected sensitive information for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Civilian toll rises

The conflict has caused significant casualties across the region.

Iran: at least 1,255 killed and more than 12,000 injured

Israel: 14 killed

Lebanon: 634 killed and more than 1,500 wounded

United States: seven service members killed

Kuwait: six deaths

UAE: six deaths

Saudi Arabia: two civilians killed

Bahrain: two deaths

Oman: one mariner killed

Iraq: 26 deaths

The UN children’s agency UNICEF said more than 1,100 children have been killed or injured since the conflict began on February 28. The agency warned the intensifying fighting is creating a “catastrophic” humanitarian situation for millions of children across the Middle East.

Oil markets on edge

Oil prices surged following fresh attacks on vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, raising fears of supply disruptions.

Brent crude climbed close to USD 100 per barrel, rising about 7 percent, despite a coordinated release of strategic oil reserves by the International Energy Agency aimed at stabilising global markets.

The latest incidents underscore the growing risks to energy infrastructure and shipping routes as the conflict continues to widen across the region.