US-Israel-Iran war: Outcome of war not determined by tweets, says Iran to Trump

In a direct address to US President Donald Trump, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for the Iranian military’s central command headquarters, took a jibe at Trump’s tendency to post unconfirmed updates and scathing remarks about the war via social media, saying “the outcome of war cannot be determined by tweets.”

“A message to the President of the United States. The outcome of war cannot be determined by tweets. The result of a war is determined in the field. The very place where you and your forces do not dare to approach and you can only talk about it in your tweets,” Zolfaghari said in a video posted on Tuesday, March 17.

“It’s better to name this war Epic Fear, instead of Epic Fury,” he added.

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said wars are decided on the battlefield, not on social media, in response to comments by US President Trump.



He also derided the US campaign name “Epic Fury” as better described as “Epic Fear”. pic.twitter.com/OAbQApfe4C — Al Jazeera Breaking News (@AJENews) March 17, 2026

The Israeli military said on Tuesday it had launched new attacks across Tehran and Beirut, with the strikes on the Lebanese capital targeting Hezbollah militants.

On Monday, March 16, US President Donald Trump said “numerous countries” have told him “they’re on the way” to help police the Strait of Hormuz. But he also suggested some countries’ reluctance showed a lack of reciprocity in defence agreements with the United States.

The war has killed at least 1,300 people in Iran, at least 850 in Lebanon and 12 in Israel, according to officials in those countries. The US military says 13 US service members have been killed and about 200 wounded.

A drone attack in the United Arab Emirates sparked a fire at an oil tank farm on Tuesday in Fujairah, an emirate on the country’s east coast with the Gulf of Oman that has been repeatedly targeted, the state-run WAM news agency reported. It said no one was injured in the blast.

The report came after a brief closure of the UAE’s airspace when the military reported it was “responding to missile and drone threats from Iran.”

Israel says it struck infrastructure in 3 Iranian cities

The Israeli military says it conducted a “combined wave of strikes” against infrastructure in Tehran, Shiraz, and Tabriz on Monday.

The military says the strikes in Tehran hit command centers, launch sites, and air defense systems.

In Shiraz, the internal security forces’ command center and a ballistic missile site were hit.

In Tabriz, the strikes “dismantled” additional air defense systems, the military says.

Tehran governor says 12,00 buildings damaged

At least 12,000 housing units in Tehran were partially destroyed or sustained total damage in the ongoing conflict, the city’s governor Mohammad Sadegh Motamadian said.

Source: AFP

Iranian parliament speaker says Strait of Hormuz cannot be ‘as it was before’

The speaker of Iran’s parliament told Iranian state television that the Strait of Hormuz cannot be “as it was before” as Iranian fire keeps nearly all traffic out of the strategic waterway.

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf made the comment in an interview aired Tuesday as Iranian fire continues to target shipping in the region.

“They are flying, launching missiles, should we just sit back and do nothing in response, or not? Naturally, it is our undeniable right. We must do this,” Qalibaf said.

AI generation disabled

“Let me speak clearly, the Strait of Hormuz has always been important, one of the world’s key strategic chokepoints,” Qalibaf said. “But look at this strategic mistake by the Americans and the Zionist regime, this trap they set, and the recklessness they showed, has turned this potential into an active reality. This is a high-risk opportunity.”

The Strait typically sees 20 per cent of all oil and natural gas traded pass through it.

The speaker said that the US military presence in West Asia in no way brings security, noting that only regional countries can establish regional security.

“The face and order of the Middle ‌East will change, but not according to ⁠U.S. plans. We, the Islamic ‌countries of the region, will establish regional order and security ‌in the economic and security dimensions,” Qalibaf said. US forces need to leave the region, he added.

10 foreigners held in northeast Iran for spying: Report

Ten foreign individuals were apprehended by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard’s intelligence operations for reportedly gathering information on sensitive locations and preparing field operations in Iran’s northeast, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday.

The nationalities of the arrested individuals were not provided.

Pakistani national killed in UAE

A Pakistani man was killed Tuesday morning in a missile attack on the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi, authorities say.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office says the man was killed when shrapnel fell in the Bani Yas area while air defenses were intercepting a ballistic missile.

The death toll in the UAE since the start of the war is now at eight people, including two soldiers, according to authorities.

Firing reported in Lebanon

The Israeli jets carried out two raids in southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh district at Qaqaiyat al-Jisr, National News Agency reported.

The Israeli military also targeted the outskirts of Shebaa with heavy artillery shelling after the army told residents of south Lebanon to flee.

“Anyone present near Hezbollah elements, their facilities, or their combat vehicles is endangering their life,” a military spokesperson said on X.

Saudi Arabia intercepts more drones

Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry says it has intercepted three more drones in its Eastern Province, home to oil infrastructure, hours after it downed a dozen drones over the same region.

Iran and Iraq discussing passage of oil tankers through strait

Iran and Iraq are holding talks about allowing transit of Iraq’s oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, Iraqi

Oil Minister Hayan Abdul-Ghani said Tuesday.

The comments were carried by the country’s state-run Iraq News Agency.

The war and the virtual closure of the strait have severely impacted Iraq, where the economy depends overwhelmingly on oil.

The news agency said Iraq’s oil production has been reduced to 1.2 million barrels daily, down from 4.3 million barrels daily prior to the war.

3,530 injured since the start of war, Israel says

The Israeli Ministry of Health said 3,530 casualties have been evacuated to hospitals since the start of the war. Currently, 86 people are hospitalised, with 8 in serious condition, it said.

Oil prices rose more than 5 pc: Report

Oil prices have risen more than 5 per cent on Tuesday, reversing last session’s losses, Reuters reported, while Asian markets bounced back, erasing losses from Monday’s sell-off.

Iran negotiates with FIFA to move World Cup games to Mexico

Iran’s football federation is reportedly negotiating with FIFA to move the country’s first-round matches in the World Cup from the US to Mexico due to the ongoing situation, Iran’s embassy in Mexico said on Monday.

Iran’s participation in this summer’s finals in the US, Canada, and Mexico remains doubtful since the war began on February 28.

(With input from agencies)