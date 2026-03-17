US-Israel-Iran war: UAE reopens airspace after temporary closure amid regional escalation

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reopened its airspace after briefly suspending operations as a precaution amid Iranian missile and drone activity linked to the ongoing regional conflict.

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) confirmed that air traffic has returned to normal following a comprehensive safety assessment carried out in coordination with national and international authorities. The earlier closure was imposed to protect flights, air crews and national security as tensions escalated.

The development comes as the direct confrontation between Iran, Israel and the United States (US) entered its 18th day on Tuesday, with hostilities spreading across several parts of the region.

Drone strikes hit UAE energy sites

A drone strike triggered a fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, located about 150 km east of Dubai. Officials said there were no casualties and emergency teams quickly contained the blaze.

A separate fire at the Shah gas field in Abu Dhabi was also brought under control, with operations suspended while damage is assessed.

IndiGo flights to Dubai disrupted

Indian carrier IndiGo reported disruptions to flights to and from Dubai after authorities temporarily suspended landing permissions at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

In a travel advisory, the airline said aircraft operating into Dubai were not allowed to land until further notice due to the prevailing situation in the region, advising passengers to check flight status before heading to the airport.

Air India said it continues to operate scheduled flights to destinations including Muscat and Jeddah, as regional operations remain largely unaffected.

Gulf air defences intercept missiles and drones

Across the region, air defence systems were activated in response to incoming threats. Qatar said it intercepted 13 out of 14 ballistic missiles along with several drones, while Saudi Arabia reported neutralising multiple drones over its eastern region.

Bahrain said it has intercepted large numbers of missiles and drones since the escalation began.

Iran launches fresh strikes, Israel expands operations

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it carried out the 57th phase of Operation “True Promise 4,” claiming strikes on Israeli military infrastructure and US-linked bases, including Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

In Israel, authorities reported fresh missile damage and casualties, as military operations expanded into southern Lebanon, with ground forces advancing near the border. Air strikes also targeted areas around Beirut and nearby towns.

Debris falls at religious sites in Jerusalem

Israeli police said fragments from missiles and interceptor systems landed at multiple locations in Jerusalem’s Old City after Iranian missiles were intercepted over the area.

Debris was found near the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, and in the Jewish Quarter. Police said interceptions took place over the city during the barrage, with some of the recovered fragments described as large.

Explosions in Tehran, Iraq condemns attacks

Explosions were reported in northern Tehran, near the Saadabad Palace complex, following earlier strikes on areas around the capital.

The conflict has also spread to Iraq, where authorities condemned attacks targeting a Baghdad hotel, the US embassy and oil facilities in the south, warning of risks to national stability.

Energy concerns and diplomatic push

Tensions have further strained global energy markets amid uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil shipments.

US President Donald Trump said several countries were prepared to support efforts to secure the strait but declined to name them, citing security concerns. He added that US military operations against Iran were “progressing well” and indicated that further details on a potential coalition could be announced soon.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his last contact with US envoy Steve Witkoff took place before what he described as Washington’s “illegal military attack” on Iran, dismissing reports of renewed communication.

My last contact with Mr. Witkoff was prior to his employer's decision to kill diplomacy with another illegal military attack on Iran.



Any claim to the contrary appears geared solely to mislead oil traders and the public. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) March 16, 2026

Trump delays meeting with China’s Xi amid escalating conflict

US President Donald Trump said he has requested a delay to his planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping by about a month, as the conflict continues to demand attention.

Diplomatic activity has continued alongside the fighting. Israel’s President Isaac Herzog welcomed France’s offer to facilitate talks with Lebanon, while also calling for broader support against Hezbollah.

Regional leaders, including officials from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt, have held consultations aimed at containing the escalation.

The situation remains volatile, with hostilities continuing across multiple fronts and raising concerns of a broader regional war.