US-Israel-Iran war: Telangana assures support to citizens in West Asia

Hyderabad: With tensions escalating in West Asia amid the ongoing Israel–Iran confrontation and the involvement of the United States, the Telangana government has assured full support to citizens from the state stranded in the region.

Advisor to the Telangana Government, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, on Wednesday, March 4, said the state government was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Centre and Indian missions abroad to ensure the safety of residents from Telangana living in the affected countries.

He said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had directed officials to maintain constant coordination and monitoring so that people from the state in West Asian countries receive timely assistance.

The Telangana government, he said, remained fully committed to safeguarding the interests of its citizens working or residing abroad.

Coordination with Centre and embassies

According to officials, senior representatives stationed at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi are in continuous contact with the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian embassies in the region. A coordination mechanism has been activated to respond quickly to distress calls from citizens from the state living in the affected countries.

24×7 control room

To assist people from the State and their families, the government has established a 24×7 control room at the Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi. The facility will provide immediate support, gather information about stranded individuals and coordinate with the relevant authorities for assistance, a press release said.

Officials said the control room would serve as the primary point of contact for residents from Telangana facing difficulties in the affected countries, as well as for families seeking information about their relatives.

The round-the-clock helpline is being operated by Vandana Barua (+91 98719 99044), CH Chakravarthi (+91 99583 22143), Javed Husain (+91 99100 14749) and Rakshit Naik (+91 96437 23157).