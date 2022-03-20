US IT recruiter jobs: Spot recruitment to be held at Siasat office on Sunday

Updated: 20th March 2022
Hyderabad: Job aspirants who have completed intermediate, graduate, or postgraduate are invited for the spot recruitment for the posts of US IT recruiter.

The recruitment will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 20 at Mahboob Hussain Jigar Hall, Siasat premises, Abids.

Although the selected candidates will have to work in night shift, a drop facility (transport) will be provided.

It may be mentioned that there is a huge requirement for US IT recruiter jobs in Hyderabad.

Avail of the opportunity and attend the interview on Sunday. For any details, job seekers can dial 9393876978 or 9652813994.

