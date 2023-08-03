US IT recruitment training, job: Siasat organizes demo today

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Updated: 3rd August 2023 8:04 am IST
Telangana: Recruitment to begin for 1520 health assistant posts
Representative image

Hyderabad: Siasat is going to organize a demo of US IT recruitment training and job from 8 pm to 9 pm today.

BookMyMBBS

As there are huge vacancies in Hyderabad, job seekers who have completed intermediate, graduation, and post-graduation can attend the demo at Mahboob Hussain Jigar Hall, Siasat premises, Abids, opposite Rama Krishna Theatre.

After the training, candidates will become eligible for the US IT recruiter role. Once selected, the candidates will be provided transportation (drop facility) as it will be a night shift.

MS Education Academy

For further details, candidates can dial 9393876978 or 9652813994.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Updated: 3rd August 2023 8:04 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button