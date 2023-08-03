US IT recruitment training, job: Siasat organizes demo today

Hyderabad: Siasat is going to organize a demo of US IT recruitment training and job from 8 pm to 9 pm today.

As there are huge vacancies in Hyderabad, job seekers who have completed intermediate, graduation, and post-graduation can attend the demo at Mahboob Hussain Jigar Hall, Siasat premises, Abids, opposite Rama Krishna Theatre.

After the training, candidates will become eligible for the US IT recruiter role. Once selected, the candidates will be provided transportation (drop facility) as it will be a night shift.

For further details, candidates can dial 9393876978 or 9652813994.