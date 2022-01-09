US IT recruitment training: Siasat organizes demo on Sunday

Hyderabad: Siasat is going to organize a demo of US IT recruitment training at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

During the demo, offer letters will be distributed to 19 students of the last batch. Their success stories can be heard today.

The duration of the training is 15 days and there is a 100 percent placement assurance. There are a total of 500 vacancies in US IT recruitment.

Job seekers who have completed graduation and post-graduation can attend the demo at Mahboob Hussain Jigar Hall, Siasat premises, Abids, opposite Rama Krishna Theatre.

For further details, candidates can dial 9393876978 or 9652813994.