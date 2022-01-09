US IT recruitment training: Siasat organizes demo on Sunday

500 vacancies in US IT recruitment

Photo of Sameer Sameer|   Published: 9th January 2022 11:34 am IST
US initial jobless claims spike after hitting record low

Hyderabad: Siasat is going to organize a demo of US IT recruitment training at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

During the demo, offer letters will be distributed to 19 students of the last batch. Their success stories can be heard today.

The duration of the training is 15 days and there is a 100 percent placement assurance. There are a total of 500 vacancies in US IT recruitment.

MS Education Academy

Job seekers who have completed graduation and post-graduation can attend the demo at Mahboob Hussain Jigar Hall, Siasat premises, Abids, opposite Rama Krishna Theatre.

For further details, candidates can dial 9393876978 or 9652813994.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button