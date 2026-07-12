US launches fresh strikes on Iran as explosions reported in south

Monday, July 13, marked the 26th day since Washington and Tehran signed their memorandum of understanding and the 135th day of the conflict, as fresh US strikes, explosions in southern Iran and renewed warnings from both sides signalled another escalation.

US launches fresh strikes

The United States carried out a fresh round of strikes against Iranian military targets, with the US Central Command (CENTCOM) saying the operation was aimed at reducing Tehran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to CENTCOM, US forces targeted Iranian missile systems, air defence positions and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) patrol boats. The command said American forces remain deployed in the Strait of Hormuz to ensure freedom of navigation for vessels lawfully transiting the international waterway.

At 5 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching more strikes against Iran to continue degrading their ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The Commander in Chief has directed the strikes to hold Iranian… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 12, 2026

Explosions reported in Hormozgan province

Shortly after the strikes, Iranian state media reported explosions in several locations across Hormozgan province.

Press TV and other Iranian outlets said blasts were heard in Bandar Abbas, Sirik and Jask. Persian-language reports claimed more than 15 explosions were heard west of Bandar Abbas, while three explosions were reported in Jask.

There was no immediate independent confirmation of the reported explosions or details on casualties and damage.

Iran condemns strikes

Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned the latest US attacks, calling them a violation of international law and describing them as war crimes.

The ministry warned that any territory used to launch military operations against Iran could become a legitimate target, accusing Washington of further destabilising the region.

NYT: Larger wave of attacks expected

Meanwhile, The New York Times, citing a US official, reported that a larger wave of US strikes against Iranian military targets was expected early Monday.

According to the report, the planned operation was expected to exceed the scale of the strikes carried out on Sunday morning, indicating that Washington could intensify its military campaign.

CENTCOM denies reports of US casualties

In the latest development, CENTCOM rejected reports circulating on social media claiming that three American soldiers had been killed in Kuwait during Iranian strikes.

“The claim that three US soldiers were killed in Kuwait is false,” the command said, adding that there were no reports of US military personnel being killed or injured anywhere in the region.

🚫 CLAIM: Iranian propaganda claimed today that three American service members were killed in Kuwait by strikes from Iran. FALSE.



✅ TRUTH: There are zero reports of U.S. service member deaths or injuries in the region. All personnel are accounted for. pic.twitter.com/9RZCN7puWT — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 12, 2026

US intercepts Iranian missile and drone

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired at commercial shipping transiting the Strait of Hormuz within the past hour, according to CNN, which cited CENTCOM spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins.

The spokesperson said US aircraft intercepted and shot down an Iranian cruise missile and a one-way attack drone.

The latest developments underscore the continuing volatility in the Gulf despite the memorandum of understanding signed less than a month ago, with tensions remaining high around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global energy supplies and commercial shipping.