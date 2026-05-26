US launches ‘self-defence strikes’ on southern Iran

The fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran came under renewed strain on Tuesday, May 26, the 88th day of the American-Israeli war on Iran, after US forces launched fresh strikes on targets in southern Iran.

The escalation followed recent remarks by US President Donald Trump and senior American officials suggesting that a deal between Washington and Tehran had been “largely” negotiated, raising expectations of a possible diplomatic breakthrough.

According to reports by a US broadcaster, the strikes were carried out. The US military said the operation was intended to counter threats against American personnel in the region.

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“US forces conducted self-defence today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces,” Tim Hawkins, spokesperson for US Central Command, told Fox News.

Hawkins said the targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats allegedly attempting to deploy naval mines. He added that US Central Command continued to act with “restraint” despite the ongoing ceasefire.

According to The New York Times, Hawkins said the strikes targeted an area near Bandar Abbas, a strategic southern port city that hosts an Iranian naval base along the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian media reported explosions in Bandar Abbas, while the semi-official Mehr News Agency later said the situation was under control.

The latest developments have added to uncertainty surrounding the ceasefire and ongoing efforts to reduce tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Netanyahu says Israel ‘at war’ with Hezbollah amid Lebanon strikes

Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon have intensified, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring that Israel remains “at war” with Hezbollah despite a US-brokered ceasefire.

“We’re not taking our foot off the gas; on the contrary, I’ve said to step on the gas even harder,” Netanyahu said in a video message.

His remarks came amid reports of multiple deadly Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon, raising fresh concerns over the stability of the ceasefire agreement.

Trump honours troops killed in Iran conflict on Memorial Day

US President Donald Trump honoured American troops killed during the US and Israel’s war on Iran at a Memorial Day ceremony held at Arlington National Cemetery.

Speaking during the ceremony, Trump referred to “Operation Epic Fury” and said 13 American service members had lost their lives in the conflict.

“In Operation Epic Fury, we lost 13 wonderful souls, wonderful special people,” Trump said.

“These incredible men and women gave their lives to ensure that the world’s number one state sponsor of terror will never have a nuclear weapon. Oh, and they won’t,” he added.

Trump says enriched uranium to be destroyed under possible Iran arrangement

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran’s enriched uranium would either be handed over to the United States for destruction or destroyed under international oversight at another agreed location.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the material would be “immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed” or, preferably, destroyed “in place, or at another acceptable location” in coordination with Iran.

He added that the process would take place with the Atomic Energy Commission, or an equivalent authority, witnessing the destruction.

The reports suggesting Qatar “offered” $12 billion to Iran to secure a deal are simply not true & are being circulated by parties attempting to sabotage the deal & undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts toward regional de-escalation & stability.



Qatar’s diplomatic role, in… — د. ماجد محمد الأنصاري Dr. Majed Al Ansari (@majedalansari) May 25, 2026

Trump, however, did not clarify whether the proposal would form part of any potential agreement between Washington and Tehran.

Iran may ease internet restrictions

Iran’s months-long internet blackout could see partial easing as talks with the United States over ending the conflict continue.

According to a Bloomberg report, Iran’s Special Task Force for the Regulation and Governance of Cyberspace voted on Monday in favour of restoring internet access to conditions that existed before January 2026.

The report said the move would be implemented in a “smart and law-abiding” manner, signalling a possible gradual relaxation of restrictions.

Oil prices rise amid Strait of Hormuz tensions

Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday amid continuing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, with Brent crude rising 1 per cent to USD 97.32 a barrel.

According to a Reuters report, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude was slightly higher than Monday’s last traded price, although it remained 5.5 per cent lower than Friday’s close

Qatar denies reports of USD 12bn offer to Iran

Qatar has dismissed reports claiming it offered USD 12 billion to Iran to help secure a deal, calling the allegations false and politically motivated.

In a post on X, Majed Al Ansari said the reports were being circulated by parties seeking to “sabotage” ongoing diplomatic efforts and undermine regional stability.

“The reports suggesting Qatar ‘offered’ USD 12 billion to Iran to secure a deal are simply not true,” he wrote.

Ansari added that Qatar’s diplomatic role, carried out in coordination with regional partners, was “well established” and publicly documented.

He further described the claims as attempts to tarnish Qatar’s reputation as “a trusted international peace facilitator”.

The reports suggesting Qatar “offered” $12 billion to Iran to secure a deal are simply not true & are being circulated by parties attempting to sabotage the deal & undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts toward regional de-escalation & stability.



Qatar’s diplomatic role, in… — د. ماجد محمد الأنصاري Dr. Majed Al Ansari (@majedalansari) May 25, 2026

Rubio says Hormuz ‘has to open’ after US strikes

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the Strait of Hormuz “has to open one way or another”, hours after Washington announced strikes in southern Iran targeting missile launch sites and boats allegedly laying mines, Reuters reported.

He also said the negotiating “language” of a possible deal with Iran could take a few more days to finalise.

Indian refiners turn to Latin America, Africa amid Hormuz disruptions

Indian refiners are increasingly turning to crude imports from Latin America and Africa as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz continue to affect supplies from the Middle East, Reuters reported.