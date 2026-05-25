Trump calls for Arab nations to join Abraham Accords as part of Iran deal

US President Donald Trump has called on several Middle Eastern countries to join the Abraham Accords as part of a broader agreement linked to ongoing negotiations with Iran, saying talks with Tehran were “proceeding nicely”.

In a post shared on Truth Social on Monday, May 25, Trump said any potential agreement with Iran should also advance regional normalisation efforts involving Arab and Muslim-majority nations. He warned that failure to secure a deal could lead to renewed military confrontation “bigger and stronger than ever before”.

Trump said he had recently spoken with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Also Read Iran says talks with US focused on ending war, not nuclear issues

According to Trump, countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt and Jordan should sign onto the Abraham Accords alongside existing members such as the UAE and Bahrain.

The Abraham Accords, brokered during Trump’s first term in 2020, established diplomatic ties between Israel and several Arab states, including the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco. Saudi Arabia has so far not formally joined the agreement.

Trump claimed the accords had delivered major economic and political benefits to participating countries and argued that expanding the framework could reshape the Middle East and strengthen regional stability.

Donald Trump urges Middle Eastern nations to join the Abraham Accords during ongoing Iran negotiations.

He also suggested Iran could eventually become part of the Abraham Accords if a wider agreement with the United States is reached, describing such a possibility as a “historic” development.

However, Iran signalled caution over expectations of a breakthrough. Iranian officials said progress had been made in discussions with Washington but denied that an agreement was imminent.

Trump concluded by saying he had directed his representatives to begin efforts aimed at expanding participation in the Abraham Accords across the region.

Doha talks focus on Hormuz, uranium stockpile: Report

Discussions during the Iranian delegation’s visit to Doha are focused on the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium, a regional diplomat told Al Jazeera.

The source said Iran’s central bank governor is also part of the delegation to discuss frozen Iranian funds, an issue linked to the proposed memorandum of understanding and a possible final agreement between Tehran and Washington.

An Iranian delegation led by chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Qatar earlier for talks aimed at advancing negotiations over a potential US-Iran deal.

Iranian delegation arrives in Qatar for talks on potential US deal

An Iranian delegation led by chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Qatar for discussions on a potential agreement between Tehran and Washington, Iranian media reported.

The talks in Doha are expected to focus on key issues including the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions relief and broader regional tensions as diplomatic efforts intensify over a possible US-Iran deal.

Iran says 32-vessel fleet crossed Strait of Hormuz

A fleet of 32 commercial vessels has successfully crossed the strategic Strait of Hormuz after obtaining permission under the coordination and security of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy, according to Iran’s semi-state Tasnim news agency.

The Iranian navy said the fleet included oil tankers, container ships and other commercial vessels transiting through the key maritime route.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes for global oil and energy supplies, amid continuing regional tensions in the Gulf.

Oil prices fall on hopes of US-Iran deal

Oil prices dropped nearly 5 per cent on Monday amid optimism over a possible US-Iran agreement that could ease regional tensions and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported.

Brent crude fell 4.8 per cent to USD 98.57 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude declined 5 per cent to USD 91.75, both hitting two-week lows.

The decline came as Iranian officials held talks in Doha on a potential agreement with Washington to end the three-month conflict.

Iran official reveals details of proposed US deal

The first phase of a proposed agreement between Washington and Tehran could include mine clearance operations, lifting US sanctions and the release of USD 12 billion in Iranian funds, according to a report by The Washington Post citing an Iranian official.

The report said the framework under discussion is part of broader negotiations aimed at reducing regional tensions and advancing a possible agreement over Iran’s nuclear programme and security issues.

Israel, Hezbollah exchange strikes as Lebanon tensions rise

Israel launched fresh strikes in southern Lebanon while Hezbollah claimed missile attacks on Israeli positions amid escalating border tensions.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said 3,185 people had been killed and 9,633 wounded in Israeli attacks since March 2.

Israeli forces targeted Hezbollah sites in the Tyre district, while Hezbollah said it struck Israeli troops and vehicles in Balat and Rashaf.

Israel also reported intercepting a missile fired towards northern Israel, as sirens sounded repeatedly along the Lebanon border following suspected drone infiltrations.