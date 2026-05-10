US Mayor axes entire police dept after officers upset his wife

A mayor in the US’s Cohutta town, Georgia, fired the entire police department on May 6, after officers reportedly upset his wife.

The Mayor, Ron Shinnick, sacked 10 police officers from service after tensions escalated between him and his wife, as the officers reportedly discussed her on social media.

“The PD has been dissolved, and all personnel have been terminated,” a sign posted on the department’s door announced, adding that residents were advised to rely on the county sheriff’s office for law enforcement.

“They’ll get a paycheck. We’re not that way, and I appreciate their service, okay? It is time for a change,” Shinnick told the New York Post.

Incident occoured in April

The issue dates back to April this year when several officers lodged complaints that Ron’s wife, Pam Shinnick, the town’s former clerk, was continuing to work and had access to personal and classified information, despite having been fired.

Pam was removed from service in 2025 after being accused of creating a “hostile work environment” in the town of less than 1,000 people. Following a formal complaint, the mayor held a joint press conference with Police Chief Greg Fowler and town attorney Brian Rayburn, claiming that the issue had been resolved through ‘open dialogue and good-faith mediation’.

However, a week later, the police personel were fired.

Tensions reportedly escalated after the police officers allegedly made critical or “inappropriate comments” about Pam on Facebook.

The remarks against his wife remains unclear.

“This all comes to personal vendetta from the mayor, and I wholeheartedly believe that. We took a stand for transparency, and as a result, every one of them has lost their jobs,” said Sergeant Jeremy May, one of the police officers axed by Mayor Ron.

Presently, the fired officers have been ordered to return all department equipment.

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office is set to take over policing for the town