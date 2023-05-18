US mission in India completes processing half a million visa applications

The United States mission in India has achieved a significant milestone by successfully processing half a million visa applications, marking the halfway point towards its ambitious target of one million visa applications.

Hugo Rodriguez, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Bureau of Consular Affairs, made the announcement, emphasizing the joint efforts of the United States and India to strengthen the connections between the people of both nations.

In a video shared by the US Consulate in Hyderabad on their Twitter handle, Hugo Rodriguez expressed appreciation for the hard work of the consular teams across New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. He highlighted their dedication in processing visa applications and their collective goal of reaching one million applications by the end of the year.

Mission India has now processed HALF A MILLION visas, halfway to our "Mission to 1 Million" goal. Join us on our Mission to a Million! pic.twitter.com/LlZVKZlWH0 — U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad (@USAndHyderabad) May 18, 2023

New US visa initiatives for Indians

Recognizing the increasing demand for visas, the United States recently announced new visa initiatives aimed at providing a more efficient and streamlined process for Indian applicants. These initiatives include special interviews for first-time applicants and bolstering the strength of visa staff across the country to reduce wait times.

By implementing these measures, the US mission aims to enhance the experience of Indian visa applicants, ensuring a smoother and more convenient process.

US student visa

With the student visa category being a significant portion of the visa applications from India, the US Consulate in Hyderabad recently announced the schedule for student visa appointments for the upcoming season. They revealed that the first batch of appointments would be open in mid-May, with additional appointments being released later in the season.

During the fiscal year 2022, the US embassy and consulates in India granted nearly 125,000 student visas. This statistic reflects the United States’ attractiveness as a destination for Indian students seeking quality education and diverse opportunities.