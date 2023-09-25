US mission in India issues record 90 thousand student visas in 3 months

The US mission in India has issued a record number of over 90,000 student visas in June, July, and August. It has also revealed that one in four student visas worldwide was issued in India.
Previously, the mission had taken several steps to prepare for record number of visa applicants.
US mission in India issued 1.25 lakh student visas in 2022
In the fiscal year 2022, the US mission in India set a record by issuing nearly 1,25,000 student visas.
US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price stated, “Our embassy and consulates in India broke their all-time record for the number of student visas issued in a single fiscal year in 2022. We have issued nearly 1,25,000 student visas.”
Wait times for visas in India
Currently, the appointment wait times for US student visas in India range from 17 to 102 days. In Hyderabad, it is 71 calendar days, while in Delhi, it is 17 calendar days.
The visa appointment wait times in other consulates are as follows:
- Hyderabad: 71 days
- Chennai: 29 days
- Delhi: 17 days
- Kolkata: 102 days
- Mumbai: 56 days