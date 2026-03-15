US not ready to seek deal to end war with Iran, Trump says

US President Donald Trump said Washington is not ready to seek a deal with Iran to end the ongoing war, stating that the terms being discussed are “not good enough yet.”

In an interview with NBC News, Trump said Tehran appears willing to negotiate but insisted the United States would only consider an agreement if the conditions are “very solid.”

Israel launches new strikes on Iran

Israel’s military said it began a broad wave of airstrikes targeting infrastructure belonging to the Iranian regime in western Iran, more than two weeks after the conflict began.

“A short while ago, the Israeli army began a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian regime in western Iran,” the military said in a statement.

Israel approves USD 827 million emergency military funding

Israeli media reported that the government approved an emergency 2.6-billion-shekel ( USD 827 million) budget allocation for military purchases.

The funding will be used for urgent security requirements, including munitions, advanced weapons systems and the replenishment of combat stockpiles.

Iran launches missiles and drones

Iran said its armed forces carried out drone strikes targeting Israeli police bases in response to Israeli attacks on Iranian positions.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it launched 10 hypersonic Fatah and Qadr missiles along with drones as part of the 53rd wave of “Operation True Promise 4”.

Air raid sirens sounded across several parts of Israel, including Tel Aviv and northern regions, following missile launches and rocket fire.

Israeli media reported that two men in their 50s were lightly injured in a ballistic missile attack, while fragments from an Iranian missile reportedly struck a residential building used by the US consul in Jerusalem.

Fighting spreads to Lebanon

Violence also intensified along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon. Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on the Jabbour Heights and the town of Aytit in southern Lebanon, according to local reports.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said eight people were wounded in the strikes.

Hezbollah said it launched missile attacks targeting Israeli positions in northern Israel, including Nahariya and air defence systems in Ma’alot-Tarshiha.

Smoke billows over damaged buildings and rubble following an Israeli airstrike in Beirut. Photo: AP

A damaged residential building and debris are seen after an Israeli airstrike in Beirut. Photo: AP

A bulldozer clears debris in a Beirut street following an Israeli airstrike. Photo: AP

WHO says 14 health workers killed in strikes in Lebanon

The Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, confirmed that 14 health workers were killed following attacks on medical facilities in southern Lebanon.

He described the incident as a tragic development in the escalating Middle East crisis and stressed that healthcare workers and facilities must be protected under international humanitarian law.

UAE intercepts 4 ballistic missiles and 6 drones

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said its air defence systems intercepted four ballistic missiles and six drones on March 15.

Since the start of the war on February 28, the UAE said it has intercepted 298 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,606 drones.

The attacks have resulted in six deaths and more than 140 injuries among residents of various nationalities.

Saudi Arabia downs 4 drones over Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s Defence Ministry said its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed four drones over the Riyadh metropolitan area.

Authorities said Iranian drones and missiles have targeted energy infrastructure, military installations and urban areas since the conflict began.

At least two people have been killed and 12 others injured in the attacks.

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Bahrain intercepts 211 drones and 125 missiles

Bahrain announced that its air defence systems have intercepted and destroyed 211 drones and 125 missiles since the regional war began on February 28.

Authorities also said six people were arrested for sharing videos linked to Iranian attacks, spreading false information and inciting violence inside the country.

Six individuals arrested by Bahraini authorities for sharing videos related to Iranian attacks and spreading false information. Photo: X

IndiGo restricts Dubai flights between March 15–17

Indian airline IndiGo said flight operations to and from Dubai have been restricted due to the evolving situation in the Middle East.

Several flights scheduled between March 15 and March 17 have been affected.

Passengers were advised to check their flight status before travelling to the airport as delays and cancellations remain possible.

US embassy urges Americans to leave Saudi Arabia if safe

The US Embassy in Riyadh urged American citizens in Saudi Arabia to consider leaving the Kingdom using commercial flights if it is safe to do so.

The embassy said the country’s airspace remains open but warned that frequent air traffic restrictions may occur due to continued missile and drone threats.

Those remaining in the country were advised to be prepared to shelter in place and ensure they have sufficient supplies of food, water, medicines and other essential items.

Iran internet blackout enters day 16

Internet monitoring organisation NetBlocks said Iran’s nationwide internet blackout has entered day 16, with the country largely cut off from international networks for around 360 hours.

A NetBlocks graph shows a sharp drop in Iran’s internet connectivity as the nationwide blackout enters its third week.

Iran says Mojtaba Khamenei in good health

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the country’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is in “good health” and continues to manage the situation despite speculation about his condition following early strikes in the war.

Iran says 223 women and 202 children killed in war

Iran’s Health Ministry said US and Israeli strikes have killed 223 women and 202 children since the war began on February 28.

The Iranian Red Crescent reported that more than 1,300 people have been killed in the conflict.

The International Organization for Migration said worsening conditions in Iranian cities have forced many civilians to move to safer areas or flee the country.

Nearly 32,000 people have crossed into Afghanistan and about 4,000 into Pakistan, the agency said.

Qatar Grand Prix postponed to November amid Middle East conflict

MotoGP organisers confirmed that the Qatar Grand Prix, originally scheduled for April, has been postponed until November due to the security situation in the region.

Formula One races planned in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in April have also been cancelled.